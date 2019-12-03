Xinhua Silk Road: Haier delivers smart home appliance offerings to Pakistani customers

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese home appliance giant Haier initiated a free on-site service campaign in its smart home store located in the downtown of Lahore on November 16. Customers who visited the store on the day could enjoy Haier's on-site service for free.

Having started operation in April, the 230-square-meter Haier Smart Home is the first of its kind Haier has established in Pakistan. Besides displaying high-end smart home appliances, the store also showcases interactive scenarios such as smart kitchen and smart living room.

By setting up the Smart Home, Haier aims to make Pakistani customers' life smarter and better via human-machine interaction, according to Abdul Wahid, manager of the Haier Smart Home.

Haier Pakistan (Pvt) Limited (Haier Pakistan) initiated the transformation toward smart home appliance business in 2018. So far, it has launched smart products including smart air conditioner and smart TV and made great achievements in branding and products with a share of 30 percent in the Pakistani home appliance market, said Shah Faisal Afridi, director of the company.

Haier Pakistan will set up four Haier Smart Homes locally and upgrade 300 Haier smart service centers in 2020 to bring more unique smart experience to customers, according to Zhou Jianying, head of marketing affaires of Haier Pakistan.

Haier is one of the first Chinese home appliance brands to enter the Pakistani market and it built the first factory in the country in 2001. Over the years, Haier has invested 500 million U.S. dollars in Pakistan, produced and sold 10 million units of products, and created over 10,000 jobs each year for the local people. It has grown into the No.1 brand in the Pakistani home appliance market, said Afridi.

He added seeking more than business success, Haier Pakistan also strived to push forward the upgrading and development of Pakistani home appliance industry. For example, Haier has been promoting the application of environmentally friendly technology in the Pakistani home appliance industry, while introducing its management mode that has helped improve the overall management level of the local industry.

