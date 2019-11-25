Xinhua Silk Road: KELME 2019 FISU University World Cup-Football attracts nearly 10 million viewers
Nov 25, 2019, 05:21 ET
BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The KELME 2019 FISU University World Cup-Football, kicked off on November 21 in Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province, so far has drawn nearly 10 million viewers.
The KELME 2019 FISU University World Cup-Football, which will be held from November 21 to December 1, 2019, is the first session of the FISU University World Cup-Football and is also the first session held in Jinjiang after the city won the right to host four consecutive sessions of FISU University World Cup-Football, attracting 24 teams from 16 countries.
Oleg Matytsin, the president of the FISU, said at the opening ceremony for the event that the host of the first FISU University World Cup-Football opens a new chapter in the history of university sports.
According to Xue Yanqing, senior vice president of the Federation of University Sports of China (FUSC), football is one of the most popular, influential and charming sports in the world. It is of great significance to develop and revitalize football in improving the physical fitness of the people, enriching cultural life, cultivating sports culture and developing sports industry.
At present, the group matches of the KELME 2019 FISU University World Cup-Football are being held in Jinjiang.
