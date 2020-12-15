Xinhua Silk Road: Xi'an Hi-Tech live-streaming sheds light on "key&core technology"-driven development

Through the camera, netizens worldwide were air-touched by the charm of Xi'an Hi-Tech for its quality development of industrial clusters and industry chains in its six functional areas, namely the Pioneering Park, Software Park, Caotang Technology Industrial Base, Chang'an Communication Industrial Park, Jixian Park, and the Comprehensive Bonded Zone.

Xi'an Hi-Tech boasts technological strengths in its three pillar industries: electronic information industry represented by semiconductor and software information, advanced manufacturing focusing on new energy vehicle and biological medicine, and modern service industry centering on modern finance and cultural creativity.

Total online viewers have exceeded one million, according to a source with the office.

It is noted that Xi'an Hi-Tech is one of the first batch of national hi-tech industries development zones approved by the State Council in March 1991. It now hosts totally 120,000 registered enterprises.

In 2020, Xi'an Hi-tech Industries Development Zone launched a campaign aiming to become a national demonstration zone for key & core technology innovation. Upholding the idea of leap-forward development in the new era, it is blueprinting the future of a trillion yuan-level industrial cluster through the development of leading industries, featured industries and future industries.

The development of Xi'an Hi-Tech well echoes the development and transformation of Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi province and the starting point of the ancient Silk Road.

Statistics from Xi'an Municipal Bureau of Statistics show that the output value of high-tech industries in Xi'an increased by 23.9 percent in the first half of the year, and the output value of strategic emerging industries increased by 11percent. Among them, the computer, communications and other electronic equipment manufacturing industries registered rapid growth of 43.1 percent on year.

At the same time, Xi'an high-tech project investment is also increasing with high-tech manufacturing investment achieving a 94.4 percent growth in the first half this year, driving an industrial investment growth of 42.1 percent.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/318260.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road