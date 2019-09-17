Xinhua Silk Road: Yili Jinlingguan presents at Natural Products Expo East in the U.S.

Among them, Seine Mouiller, a new organic product of Jinlingguan, strictly follows the standards for native organic products in terms of raw materials and product formula. With a 132-year-old exclusive Danish native pasture, stricter product standards, less manual intervention and tighter system control, it has obtained organic certificates both from China and Europe.

Yili started the exploration on the scientific nutrition of Chinese babies since 2003. It has created two national invention patents including the patented combination of alpha+beta proteins and the patented nucleotide composition and proportion beneficial to infant growth, which have been applied in its infant milk powder products.

The Natural Products Expo East, with a history of 39 years, is a world-renowned natural organic product expo covering the entire industrial chain from organic raw materials to products. This year, it has attracted 1,600 enterprises and 35,000 industrial representatives from nearly 130 countries and regions.

