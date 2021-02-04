Xinxiang Bailu, a Chinese MMCF, commits to reduce carbon emissions

"As a leading MMCF producer responding to China's carbon neutral goal, we stand with global industrial partners to address climate change together," said Mr. Deshun SONG, General Manager of Xinxiang Bailu.

The target was announced amid China's push for green growth. The Central government emphasized that realizing carbon neutrality by 2060 and peaking carbon emissions by 2030 are two important goals of China announced during the recent 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

To reach that goal, Xinxiang Bailu will carry out a climate action plan to reduce carbon emissions during production, which will be in line with the Paris Agreement and Climate Stewardship 2030 of CNTAC (China National Textile and Apparel Council). The plan also includes conducting regular carbon information disclosure as a listed company, and developing zero-carbon MMCF product by 2022 to reduce the carbon footprint to customers in the supply chain within support of CNTAC LCA Working Group.

Commenting on the announcement, Laila PETRIE, CEO of environmental organization 2050, said she was pleased to see more and more Chinese textile companies joining climate action, and congratulated Xinxiang Bailu for this journey. She said that producer companies achieving real decarbonization will be an effective driver of climate transition in the global textile value chain.

ZHANG Zixin, Secretary-General of the CV (Collaboration for Sustainable Development of Viscose) said, "We are delighted that CV member is getting to be a leader rather than a follower. Xinxiang Bailu's commitment has demonstrated an exemplary role for the CV members and even the entire cellulose industry.

"What we learned from the Covid-19 pandemic is that, in the face of a common crisis, no one can stand alone, our industry can act collectively for the climate more than when we stand alone." Mr. SONG from Xinxiang Bailu also said. The company will collaborate with the CNTAC SDG team, the CV and other key partners, to create a climate action taskforce that ensures Xinxiang Bailu's future carbon neutrality.

SOURCE Xinxiang Bailu