Xinyuan Real Estate Announces the Completion of Five Newly Constructed Properties

BEIJING, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or "the Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and also in other countries, today announced its completion of five newly constructed properties, including Zhengzhou International New City III, Jinan Royal Spring Palace, Chengdu Xinyuan City, Zhengzhou Fancy City II, and Tianjin Spring Royal Palace.

Zhengzhou International New City III is located in the downtown city highlands, within the south 3rd Ring Road in Zhengzhou and benefits from all conveniences and luxuries of a bustling city. Property amenities include a beautiful courtyard and top-quality property management services, allowing tenants to enjoy every taste of a prosperous city lifestyle.

Jinan Royal Spring Palace is located in Zhangqiu city center, surrounded by Baimai Springs, Yanming Springs, various parks, and in close proximity to Mingshui Ancient City. The project is conveniently located near the West Shiji Road, Fu'An Road, and Mingtang Street. As one of the most sought-over residential areas of Jinan, the Royal Spring Palace is close by Zhangqiu Railway Station, public bus lines 3 and 11, and in the vicinity of various medical, commercial, and education facilities, allowing a convenient and quality lifestyle.

Chengdu Xinyuan City is located in Shu Du New Town in the Pi Du District in Chengdu. The location is surrounded by natural resources and is only 800 meters from Xinyuan City, which offers various commercial facilities, including shopping malls, restaurants, etc. It is near the Medi River, Municipal Park, Knowledge Park, Cuckoo Park, and Chuangzhi Park.

Zhengzhou Fancy City II is located two kilometers east of the Songshan South Road and south 3rd Ring Road intersection at the center of the Erqi Ecological New City, a high-end, livable, ecological and cultural new city. The place offers convenient transportation and quality lifestyle with access to subway lines 7 and 9, and within close proximity to various educational and commercial facilities.

Tianjin Spring Royal Palace is located in Wuqing District of Tianjin, close to Beijing-Tianjin intercity railway and the six expressways of Beijing-Tianjin-Tanggu, Beijing-Tianjin, Beijing-Shanghai, Tianjin-Baoding, Tianjin-Ji Xian and Binbao. This premier location enables convenient transportation amongst the urban Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei areas.

Upon delivery of each project, Xinyuan staff conducted multiple exercises to ensure an optimal delivery procedure. Xinyuan also provided industry-qualified inspectors on handover days to facilitate clients in repossession operations. Due to the great efforts by Xinyuan staff, each delivery process was highly commended by all clients.

Mr. Zhang Yong, Chairman of Xinyuan Group, commented: "We are thrilled to have completed five high-quality accommodations. These projects further exemplify our commitment to construction excellence and the Company's dedication to meeting and exceeding client demands. Providing comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers will continue to be our top priority."

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and recently in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Qingdao, Chengdu, Xi'an, Suzhou, Dalian, Zhuhai and Foshan. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements includes statements about future debt and financial position, potential future collaborative efforts, among others, and can generally be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue to implement our business model successfully; our ability to secure adequate financing for our project development; our ability to successfully sell or complete our property projects under construction and planning; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets and new business lines and expand our operations; the marketing and sales ability of our third-party sales agents; the performance of our third-party contractors; the impact of laws, regulations and policies relating to real estate developers and the real estate industry in the countries in which we operate; our ability to obtain permits and licenses to carry on our business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition from other real estate developers; the growth of the real estate industry in the markets in which we operate; the impact of pandemics, such as Covid-19, on the real estate market and the economies in our markets; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statement is made.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Mr. Rick Wang

Investor Relations Department

Tel: +86 (10) 8588-9376

Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Susie Wang

Mobile: +86 (138) 1081-7475

Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Julia Qian

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.xyre.com

