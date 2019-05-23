Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BEIJING, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or the "Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and in other countries, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

Contract sales increased 26.0% to US$479.7 million from US$380.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 and decreased 33.7% from US$724.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

from in the first quarter of 2018 and decreased 33.7% from in the fourth quarter of 2018. Total revenue increased 169.3% to US$468.9 million from US$174.1 million in the first quarter of 2018 and decreased 57.1% from US$1,092.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

from in the first quarter of 2018 and decreased 57.1% from in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross profit increased 238.5% to US$131.0 million , or 28.0% of total revenue, from US$38.7 million , or 22.2% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2018 and decreased 58.8% from US$318.2 million , or 29.1% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

, or 28.0% of total revenue, from , or 22.2% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2018 and decreased 58.8% from , or 29.1% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of total revenue decreased to 12.0% from 22.8% in the first quarter of 2018 and increased from 9.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income was US$18.2 million compared to net loss of US$12.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 and net income of US$104.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

compared to net loss of in the first quarter of 2018 and net income of in the fourth quarter of 2018. Diluted net earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") attributable to shareholders were US$0.33 compared to diluted net loss of US$0.16 per ADS in the first quarter of 2018 and diluted net earnings of US$1.13 per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Mr. Yong Zhang, Xinyuan's Chairman, stated, "We are pleased that Xinyuan has maintained strong growth despite the downward pressure on sales across the industry. Our contract sales in the first quarter of 2019 increased 26.0% from the first quarter of last year. In addition, we commenced pre-sales on one new project in China."

"The macro economic environment and restrictive government policies still pose certain challenges for our industry. However, Xinyuan's operating strategy and strong execution capabilities continue to drive our steady growth. We will remain focused on selecting quality tier-one and tier-two city projects and will supplement our core business with value-added services in a thoughtful way to solidify our leading market position. We maintain our commitment to controlling our financial leverage and maximizing Xinyuan's financial health. We are optimistic in the outlook for our industry and long-term growth. We are also pleased to offer another quarterly dividend payment to our shareholders," concluded Mr. Zhang.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Contract Sales

Contract sales in China totaled US$478.9 million in the first quarter compared to US$375.5 million in the first quarter of 2018 and US$724.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Company's GFA sales in China were 211,400 square meters in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 149,800 square meters in the first quarter of 2018 and 355,000 square meters in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The average selling price ("ASP") per square meter sold in China was RMB15,269 (US$2,264) in the first quarter of 2019 compared to RMB15,932 (US$2,506) in the first quarter of 2018 and RMB13,483 (US$2,039) in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Company commenced pre-sales of one new project in the first quarter of 2019, Zhengzhou International New City IV B10, which contributed 3.7% and 3.4% of total GFA sales and total contract sales, respectively.

Breakdown of GFA Sales and ASPs by Project in China

Project Q1 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 GFA ASP GFA ASP GFA ASP (m2, 000s) (RMB) (m2, 000s) (RMB) (m2, 000s) (RMB) Xingyang Splendid II - - 0.7 10,354 10.2 7,478 Jinan Royal Palace 22.4 12,626 1.4 9,548 1.6 15,661 Xuzhou Colorful City 3.6 10,265 1.9 29,363 - - Chengdu Thriving Family 4.5 17,183 - - (0.1) 7,729 Changsha Xinyuan Splendid 2.6 15,130 3.7 12,796 - - Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1 30.9 23,197 0.2 4,995 0.4 25,615 Xi'an Metropolitan 1.5 9,594 1.7 10,592 0.6 11,253 Zhengzhou Xindo Park 0.1 10,000 0.1 8,651 - - Jinan Xin Central 12.2 10,527 3.6 16,789 0.1 13,170 Henan Xin Central I 0.3 18,486 - - 0.1 14,887 Zhengzhou Fancy City I 0.2 19,949 0.2 16,081 (1.4) 15,073 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (South) 1.2 13,031 - - (0.1) 12,660 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I 1.1 14,631 0.3 - - - Zhengzhou International New City

I 2.4 13,322 0.2 25,544 - - Henan Xin Central II 7.7 11,768 - - - - Xingyang Splendid III 16.2 7,381 1.1 7,779 0.4 7,046 Zhengzhou International New City

II 11.8 13,739 0.6 - - - Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North) 2.3 9,813 4.9 12,569 3.5 9,838 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II 2.7 13,412 15.3 13,583 8.1 12,670 Zhengzhou International New City

III D - - - 9,987 (0.1) 14,461 Zhengzhou Hangmei International

Wisdom City I - - 15.9 7,115 2.3 7,144 Zhengzhou International New City

III B - - 10.4 13,561 0.8 13,262 Chengdu Xinyuan City - - 67.0 9,961 33.1 9,511 Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan - - 10.6 25,963 5.5 24,208 Xingyang Splendid IV - - 6.1 7,455 1.0 7,027 Suzhou Suhe Bay * - - 14.4 21,536 30.0 21,680 Zhengzhou Hangmei International

Wisdom City II - - 14.2 7,313 0.5 7,350 Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay - - 20.5 21,099 15.3 20,285 Jinan Royal Spring Bay - - 18.2 9,160 2.7 9,201 Xinyuan Golden Water View City - - 32.6 19,026 19.0 18,817 Zhengzhou Fancy City III - - 16.8 12,850 20.5 12,637 Zhengzhou International New City

III C - - 28.6 11,062 17.3 12,260 Zhengzhou International New City

IV A12 - - 9.3 14,109 24.8 14,254 Zhengzhou International New City

IV B10 - - - - 7.9 13,969 Suzhou Galaxy Bay - - 24.3 13,868 2.4 13,790 Suzhou Gusu Shade I - - 0.1 36,692 0.8 36,262 Dalian International Health

Technology Town I - - 0.9 14,212 0.1 13,618 Others 26.1 - 29.2 - 4.1 - Total 149.8 15,932 355.0 13,483 211.4 15,269

* The Company owns 16.66% equity interest in a joint venture, Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd. which develops Suzhou Suhe Bay. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

Revenue

In the first quarter of 2019, the Company's total revenue increased 169.3% to US$468.9 million from US$174.1 million in the first quarter of 2018 and decreased 57.1% from US$1,092.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2019 was US$131.0 million, or 27.9% of total revenue, compared to a gross profit of US$38.7 million, or 22.2% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2018 and a gross profit of US$318.2 million, or 29.1% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A expenses were US$56.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 compared to US$39.8 million for the first quarter of 2018 and US$105.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 12.0% compared to 22.8% in the first quarter of 2018 and 9.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net Income

Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was US$18.2 million compared to net loss of US$12.7 million for the first quarter of 2018 and net income of US$104.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net margin was 3.9% compared to negative 7.3% in the first quarter of 2018 and 9.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Diluted net earnings per ADS were US$0.33 compared to diluted net loss of US$0.16 per ADS in the first quarter of 2018 and diluted net earnings of US$1.13 per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) decreased to US$1,127.2 million from US$1,186.0 million as of December 31, 2018.

Total debt outstanding was US$3,513.8 million, which reflected an increase of US$61.7 million compared to US$3,452.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. The balance of the Company's real estate properties under development at the end of the first quarter of 2019 was US$4,002.0 million compared to US$4,068.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.

Real Estate Project Status in China

Below is a summary table of projects that were active and available for sale in the first quarter of 2019.

Project GFA (m2 '000s) Total Active Project Sold to date Unsold to date Xingyang Splendid II 136.9 93.8 43.1 Jinan Royal Palace 449.6 428.8 20.8 Xuzhou Colorful City 130.6 121.6 9.0 Chengdu Thriving Family 203.4 198.0 5.4 Changsha Xinyuan Splendid 251.7 248.9 2.8 Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1 117.6 101.2 16.4 Xi'an Metropolitan 286.0 269.6 16.4 Zhengzhou Xindo Park 134.4 132.0 2.4 Jinan Xin Central 194.4 183.3 11.1 Henan Xin Central I 262.2 252.5 9.7 Zhengzhou Fancy City I 166.7 158.9 7.8 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (South) 84.1 81.8 2.3 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I 139.7 131.3 8.4 Zhengzhou International New City I 360.7 338.4 22.3 Henan Xin Central II 109.5 103.8 5.7 Xingyang Splendid III 121.1 116.2 4.9 Zhengzhou International New City II 176.0 163.2 12.8 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North) 108.7 88.1 20.6 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II 144.6 61.2 83.4 Zhengzhou International New City III D 46.1 43.6 2.5 Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom

City I 64.7 53.2 11.5 Zhengzhou International New City III B 118.8 117.0 1.8 Chengdu Xinyuan City 742.7 107.2 635.5 Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan 107.9 29.2 78.7 Xingyang Splendid IV 22.0 21.7 0.3 Suzhou Suhe Bay * 62.6 54.0 8.6 Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom

City II 68.8 14.7 54.1 Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay 157.3 35.8 121.5 Jinan Royal Spring Bay 117.1 21.0 96.1 Xinyuan Golden Water View City 338.7 54.8 283.9 Zhengzhou Fancy City III 80.6 37.3 43.3 Zhengzhou International New City III C 79.9 45.9 34.0 Zhengzhou International New City IV A12 198.4 34.1 164.3 Zhengzhou International New City IV B10 92.3 7.9 84.4 Suzhou Galaxy Bay 76.5 26.7 49.8 Suzhou Gusu Shade I 12.0 0.9 11.1 Dalian International Health Technology

Town I 103.9 1.0 102.9 Others 44.5 - 44.5 Total active projects 6,112.7 3,978.6 2,134.1

* The Company owns 16.66% equity interest in a joint venture, Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd. which develops Suzhou Suhe Bay. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's total saleable GFA was approximately 5,511,200 square meters for active projects and under planning stage projects in China. Below is a summary of all of the Company's projects in China:



Unsold GFA (m2 '000s) Pre-sales Scheduled





Tongzhou Xinyuan Royal Palace 102.3 To be determined

Xinyuan Chang'an Royal Palace 226.0 To be determined

Zhengzhou International New City Land Bank (all land is grouped together

and will be developed gradually) 1,300.8 To be determined

Zhuhai Xin World 70.0 To be determined

Lingshan Bay Dragon Seal 380.0 To be determined

Zhengzhou Hangmei Project Land Bank (all land is grouped together and

will be developed gradually) 192.7 2019 Q2

Wuhan Canglong Royal Palace 185.0 To be determined

Suzhou Gusu Shade II 12.1 2019 Q2

Dalian International Health Technology Town II 44.5 2019 Q2

Huzhou Silk Town 134.9 To be determined

Xingyang Splendid New Project 228.0 2019 Q2

Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and Technology Innovation

Valley 500.8 To be determined

Total projects under planning 3,377.1



Total active projects 2,134.1



Total of all Xinyuan unsold projects in China 5,511.2





Update on Real Estate Projects in the United States

As of March 31, 2019, a total of 177 units out of 216 units were sold and closed at the Company's Oosten project in Brooklyn, New York City, with total revenue from this project reaching US$260.1 million. During the first quarter of 2019, revenues were US$0.8 million.

During the quarter, the Company completed pouring superstructure up to the 6th floor for the Hudson Garden project in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan, New York City. During the past year, the design drawings were optimized, increasing the number of units from 82 to 92. Of the 38,000 square feet of retail/commercial space a total of 29,000 square feet were leased to the U.S. department store retailer Target with a 20-year lease. The offering plan was approved in the first quarter of 2019, and the launch of presales is expected to begin in the end of second quarter of 2019.

The Company continued to execute on the planning, governmental approvals, and pre-development activities of its ground-up project in Flushing, New York City. During the past year, the Landmark Preservation Committee approved the Company's landmark protection plan relating to a landmarked theater on site and awarded the Company a Certificate of Appropriateness. Landmark artifacts removal was completed at the end of February 2019, and the artifacts are currently stored in a warehouse for restoration work.

Real Estate Project Update in the United Kingdom

During the first quarter of 2019, the structural core of the Madison project was completed, and the structural frame is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2019. Construction remains on track for completion in 2020.

Of the 423 residential units in The Madison, all of the 104 Affordable Housing apartments have been pre-sold to a regulated affordable housing provider. Of the remaining 319 apartments, 133 apartments have been sold.

Business Outlook

For the full year of 2019, the Company expects an increase in contract sales of about 10% and an increase in consolidated net income of 15% to 20% over 2018.

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and recently in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, and Suzhou. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements includes statements about estimated financial performance and sales performance and activity, among others, and can generally be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue to implement our business model successfully; our ability to secure adequate financing for our project development; our ability to successfully sell or complete our property projects under construction and planning; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets and new business lines and expand our operations; the marketing and sales ability of our third-party sales agents; the performance of our third-party contractors; the impact of laws, regulations and policies relating to real estate developers and the real estate industry in the countries in which we operate; our ability to obtain permits and licenses to carry on our business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition from other real estate developers; the growth of the real estate industry in the markets in which we operate; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statement is made.

Notes to Unaudited Financial Information

This release contains unaudited financial information which is subject to year-end audit adjustments. Adjustments to the financial statements may be identified when the audit work is completed, which could result in differences between our audited financial statements and this unaudited financial information.

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

















Total revenue

468,853



1,092,162



174,097

















Total costs of revenue

(337,804)



(773,943)



(135,394) Gross profit

131,049



318,219



38,703

















Selling and distribution expenses

(19,406)



(45,000)



(12,174) General and administrative expenses

(36,644)



(60,562)



(27,592)

















Operating income/(loss)

74,999



212,657



(1,063)

















Interest income

4,085



9,692



6,350 Interest expense

(24,306)



(22,980)



(29,785) Net realized gain/ (loss) on short-term investments

1,171



(7,237)



1,237 Unrealized gain/ (loss) on short-term investments

-



3,208



(242) Other income

94



3,014



207 Net loss on debt extinguishment

(4,589)



(21,444)



- Exchange gain

3,545



652



11,639 Share of loss of equity investees

(1,600)



(2,605)



(921)

















Income/(loss) from operations before income taxes

53,399



174,957



(12,578)

















Income taxes

(35,209)



(70,845)



(142)

















Net income/(loss)

18,190



104,112



(12,720) Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interest

1,419



(34,009)



2,315 Net income/(loss) attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co.,

Ltd. shareholders

19,609



70,103



(10,405)

















Earnings/(loss) per ADS:















Basic

0.33



1.15



(0.16) Diluted

0.33



1.13



(0.16) ADS used in computation:















Basic

58,911



60,957



64,821 Diluted

59,325



61,894



65,805

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2018

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited) ASSETS















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

761,190



674,142



813,736 Restricted cash

366,008



511,875



378,077 Short-term investments

-



8,442



123,478 Accounts receivable

44,473



64,130



10,912 Other receivables

171,271



166,633



49,422 Deposits for land use rights

46,038



42,254



97,669 Other deposits and prepayments

258,490



257,288



674,320 Advances to suppliers

47,909



46,983



45,524 Real estate properties development completed

623,871



632,360



813,542 Real estate properties under development

4,001,981



4,068,716



3,457,139 Amounts due from related parties

257,625



216,184



187,644 Amounts due from employees

4,315



1,694



5,187 Other current assets

602



520



454

















Total current assets

6,583,773



6,691,221



6,657,104

















Real estate properties held for lease, net

305,897



302,764



287,457 Property and equipment, net

37,512



38,114



32,707 Long-term investment

566,816



564,340



982,714 Deferred tax assets

241,823



230,453



153,558 Deposits for land use rights

22,276



21,855



23,854 Amounts due from related parties

27,289



26,122



30,871 Contract assets

16,292



21,779



- Right-of-use assets

14,039



-



- Other assets

135,710



137,063



46,809

















TOTAL ASSETS

7,951,427



8,033,711



8,215,074

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2018

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited) LIABILITIES AND















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities















Accounts payable and notes payable

704,397



790,631



462,161 Short-term bank loans and other debt

27,326



43,711



264,130 Customer deposits

1,827,630



1,921,851



2,429,980 Income tax payable

198,148



213,273



159,391 Other payables and accrued liabilities

341,919



341,108



279,251 Payroll and welfare payable

12,812



33,752



8,973 Current portion of long-term bank loans and other debt

1,823,724



1,647,918



1,987,650 Current maturities of lease obligations

12,604



6,562



4,647 Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests

22,892



22,559



16,522 Amounts due to related parties

41,204



48,502



140,993

















Total current liabilities

5,012,656



5,069,867



5,753,698

















Non-current liabilities















Long-term bank loans

790,267



720,039



100,523 Other long-term debt

872,468



1,040,455



1,461,869 Deferred tax liabilities

412,354



370,509



120,320 Unrecognized tax benefits

45,939



45,939



31,231 Lease obligations, net of current maturities

16,530



10,015



10,701 Amounts due to related parties

32,537



31,242



31,831 TOTAL LIABILITIES

7,182,751



7,288,066



7,510,173

















Shareholders' equity















Common shares

16



16



16 Treasury shares

(97,934)



(87,639)



(67,792) Additional paid-in capital

532,641



532,117



544,911 Statutory reserves

166,501



166,496



105,848 Retained earnings

112,660



99,502



81,185 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/ income

(10,409)



(30,122)



51,382

Total Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity

703,475



680,370



715,550 Non-controlling interest

65,201



65,275



(10,649) Total equity

768,676



745,645



704,901

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

7,951,427



8,033,711



8,215,074

SOURCE Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

