Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

BEIJING, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or the "Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and in the U.S., today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights

Total revenue was US$125.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to US$468.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

in the first quarter of 2020 compared to in the first quarter of 2019. Net loss was US$39.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of US$18.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

in the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of in the first quarter of 2019. Diluted net loss per ADS attributable to shareholders were US$0.73 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to diluted net income of US$0.33 in the first quarter of 2019.

Xinyuan's Chairman Yong Zhang commented, "First quarter results were heavily affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Project construction and pre-sales were delayed by the nationwide lock-down, which disrupted our supply chain. Suppliers and engineering firms resumed operations toward the end of March, an early sign of economic recovery as China gradually re-opens for business. We are working closely with all suppliers and partners to restart construction, and anticipate returning to normal business pace early in the third quarter this year."

Mr. Zhang added, "Notably, our Hong Kong-listed property management company performed well. Property management is a recurring revenue business that is not particularly impacted by outside factors such as pandemic, the economy, or other forces. Recently, Xinyuan Property Management was again recognized for its strong execution and leadership position. In May 2020, we were designated as a '2020 leading listed company of property management service in business performance'. We are proud to achieve this honor."

Mr. Zhang concluded, "Despite the short-term challenges of this unprecedented pandemic, our fundamental business strengths are intact. We continue to streamline project construction, optimize cost control, and expand sales channels. We ended the quarter with a solid cash balance and ample liquidity. We fully redeemed the US$200 million senior notes on March 19. We will continue repurchase our ADRs depending on market conditions. With the majority of our projects in China, we remain optimistic about our business outlook for this year. Our high-quality residential projects and best-in-class property services continue to attract our customers. We believe these efforts will drive positive performance for the rest of 2020 and beyond."

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Contract Sales

Contract sales in China totaled US$153.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to US$478.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and US$653.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company's GFA sales in China were 90,500 square meters in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 211,400 square meters in the first quarter of 2019 and 356,900 square meters in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The average selling price ("ASP") per square meter sold in China was RMB11,809 (US$1,693) in the first quarter of 2020 compared to RMB15,269 (US$2,264) in the first quarter of 2019 and RMB12,628 (US$1,831) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Breakdown of GFA Sales and ASPs by Project in China

Project Q1 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 GFA ASP GFA ASP GFA ASP (m2, 000s) (RMB) (m2, 000s) (RMB) (m2, 000s) (RMB) Xingyang Splendid II 10.2 7,478 0.2 7,667 0.1 8,399 Jinan Royal Palace 1.6 15,661 2.0 11,432 0.4 6,838 Xuzhou Colorful City - - -0.1 14,000 0.1 6,879 Chengdu Thriving Family -0.1 7,729 - - - - Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1 0.4 25,615 12.8 14,411 0.5 22,816 Xi'an Metropolitan 0.6 11,253 1.9 10,909 2.2 11,742 Jinan Xin Central 0.1 13,170 2.9 10,382 0.8 30,644 Henan Xin Central I 0.1 14,887 0.5 23,764 -1.1 9,828 Zhengzhou Fancy City I -1.4 15,073 - - -0.9 - Zhengzhou Fancy City II (South) -0.1 12,660 - - - - Kunshan Xindo Park - 31,766 - - - - Zhengzhou International New City I - - 6.2 19,541 0.4 27,968 Xingyang Splendid III 0.4 7,046 1.5 13,652 - 40,922 Zhengzhou International New City II - - 4.4 22,965 0.4 29,421 Zhengzhou International New City III A -0.2 14,713 - - - - Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North) 3.5 9,838 6.7 9,594 -3.2 10,700 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II 8.1 12,670 1.4 12,615 4.8 14,250 Zhengzhou International New City III D -0.1 14,461 0.9 23,353 - - Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom

City I 2.3 7,144 0.8 6,699 - 7,090 Zhengzhou International New City III B 0.8 13,262 0.1 12,947 - - Changsha Furong Thriving Family 0.2 9,779 -0.1 9,730 0.1 9,632 Chengdu Xinyuan City 33.1 9,511 80.0 10,499 39.0 10,849 Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan 5.5 24,208 6.4 23,443 1.6 23,826 Xingyang Splendid IV 1.0 7,027 30.9 7,789 14.3 7,336 Suzhou Suhe Bay * 30.0 21,680 - - - - Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom

City II 0.5 7,350 4.7 7,332 0.9 7,246 Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay 15.3 20,285 21.5 19,769 3.8 22,854 Jinan Royal Spring Bay 2.7 9,201 16.0 8,596 8.0 8,493 Xinyuan Golden Water View

City-Zhengzhou 19.0 18,817 13.5 21,629 -0.2 19,744 Zhengzhou Fancy City III 20.5 12,637 16.5 12,183 2.5 12,321 Zhengzhou International New City III C 17.3 12,260 3.3 10,527 0.1 11,897 Zhengzhou International New City IV A12 24.8 14,254 24.7 16,598 1.2 17,825 Zhengzhou International New City IV B10 7.9 13,969 15.3 10,157 2.1 10,740 Suzhou Galaxy Bay 2.4 13,790 0.6 19,157 0.2 24,328 Suzhou Gusu Shade I 0.8 36,262 0.4 30,076 - - Dalian International Health Technology

Town I 0.1 13,618 12.1 9,606 1.9 11,465 Xingyang Splendid V - - 22.8 7,647 0.6 5,206 Suzhou Gusu Shade II ** - - 2.9 38,330 0.8 23,508 Zhengzhou International New City V A04 - - 21.8 14,082 5.3 13,576 Huzhou Silk Town *** - - 3.5 15,415 0.7 16,710 Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science

and Technology Innovation Valley - - 12.7 10,795 2.4 10,533 Others 4.1 - 5.2 - 0.8 - Total 211.4 15,269 356.9 12,628 90.5 11,809

* The Company owns a 16.66% equity interest in Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Suhe Bay. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

** The Company owns a 19.99% equity interest in Suzhou Litai Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Gusu Shade II. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

*** The Company owns a 51% equity interest indirectly in Huzhou Xinhong Renju Construction Development Co., Ltd., which develops Huzhou Silk Town. Based on the articles of association, the company cannot exercise control of Huzhou Silk Town, but has the ability to exercise significant influence over Huzhou Silk Town's operating and financial decisions and accounted for it as an equity method investment.

Revenue

In the first quarter of 2020, the Company's total revenue decreased 73.2% to US$125.8 million from US$468.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and decreased 86.1% from US$906.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was US$28.1 million, or 22.3% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of US$131.0 million, or 27.9% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2019 and a gross profit of US$146.5 million, or 16.2% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A expenses were US$44.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to US$56.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and US$73.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 35.0% compared to 12.0% in the first quarter of 2019 and 8.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net Income

Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was US$39.1 million compared to net income of US$18.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 and net income of US$39.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net margin was negative 31.1% compared to 3.9% in the first quarter of 2019 and 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Diluted net loss per ADS were US$0.73 compared to diluted net earnings of US$0.33 per ADS in the first quarter of 2019 and diluted net earnings of US$0.62 per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2020, the Company's cash and restricted cash (including bank deposit for long-term debt) decreased to US$933.1 million from US$1,102.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

Total debt outstanding was US$3,039.6 million, which reflects a decrease of US$175.5 million from US$3,215.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

The balance of the Company's real estate properties under development at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was US$3,176.4 million compared to US$3,254.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

Real Estate Project Status in China

Below is a summary table of projects that were active and available for sale in the first quarter of 2020.

Project GFA (m2, 000s) Total Active Projects

as of March 31, 2020 Sold as of

March 31,

2020 Unsold as of

March 31,

2020 Xingyang Splendid II 118.5 98.1 20.4 Jinan Royal Palace 449.6 436.3 13.3 Xuzhou Colorful City 130.8 122.6 8.2 Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1 117.6 101.8 15.8 Xi'an Metropolitan 286.0 274.0 12.0 Jinan Xin Central 194.4 187.7 6.7 Henan Xin Central I 261.5 252.6 8.9 Zhengzhou Fancy City I 166.7 158.3 8.4 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I 139.7 131.6 8.1 Zhengzhou International New City I 356.6 351.1 5.5 Xingyang Splendid III 120.9 118.8 2.1 Zhengzhou International New City II 176.0 170.4 5.6 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North) 108.7 98.7 10.0 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II 144.6 86.4 58.2 Zhengzhou International New City III D 46.1 45.2 0.9 Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom City I 64.7 56.3 8.4 Zhengzhou International New City III B 118.8 118.0 0.8 Changsha Furong Thriving Family 72.3 72.3 0.0 Chengdu Xinyuan City 741.8 235.0 506.8 Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan 107.9 55.7 52.2 Xingyang Splendid IV 151.8 75.1 76.7 Suzhou Suhe Bay * 62.6 62.6 - Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom City II 78.4 38.8 39.6 Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay 156.5 96.7 59.8 Jinan Royal Spring Bay 116.8 54.6 62.2 Xinyuan Golden Water View City-Zhengzhou 331.4 77.9 253.5 Zhengzhou Fancy City III 80.6 76.4 4.2 Zhengzhou International New City III C 82.3 69.5 12.8 Zhengzhou International New City IV A12 199.7 180.5 19.2 Zhengzhou International New City IV B10 92.3 53.2 39.1 Suzhou Galaxy Bay 76.5 72.9 3.6 Suzhou Gusu Shade I 12.0 8.6 3.4 Dalian International Health Technology Town I 103.8 34.9 68.9 Xingyang Splendid V 80.5 54.9 25.6 Suzhou Gusu Shade II ** 14.3 7.7 6.6 Zhengzhou International New City V A04 104.9 27.4 77.5 Huzhou Silk Town *** 141.4 22.6 118.8 Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and

Technology Innovation Valley 194.4 15.0 179.4 Others 59.0 - 59.0 Total active projects 6,062.4 4,200.2 1,862.2

* The Company owns a 16.66% equity interest in Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd.. which develops Suzhou Suhe Bay. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

** The Company owns a 19.99% equity interest in Suzhou Litai Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Gusu Shade II. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

*** The Company owns a 51% equity interest indirectly in Huzhou Xinhong Renju Construction Development Co., Ltd., which develops Huzhou Silk Town. Based on the articles of association, the company cannot exercise control of Huzhou Silk Town, but has the ability to exercise significant influence over Huzhou Silk Town's operating and financial decisions and accounted for it as an equity method investment.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company's total saleable GFA was approximately 4,467,600 square meters for active projects and under planning stage projects in China. Below is a summary of all of the Company's projects in China:



Unsold GFA as of

March 31, 2020 (m2, 000s) Pre-sales Scheduled

Tongzhou Xinyuan Royal Palace-Beijing 102.3 To be determined Xinyuan Chang'an Royal Palace-Xi'an 226.0 To be determined Zhengzhou International New City Land Bank(all land is grouped together and

will be developed gradually) 879.3 To be determined Zhuhai Xin World 70.0 To be determined Lingshan Bay Dragon Seal-Qingdao 380.0 To be determined Zhengzhou Hangmei Project Land Bank(all land is grouped together and will be

developed gradually) 181.5 To be determined Wuhan Hidden Dragon Royal Palace 185.0 To be determined Dalian International Health Technology Town II 34.4 To be determined Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and Technology Innovation Valley II 262.4 To be determined Taizhou Yihe Yayuan * 127.9 To be determined Suzhou He'an Garden ** 156.6 To be determined





Total projects under planning 2,605.4

Total active projects 1,862.2

Total of all Xinyuan unsold projects in China 4,467.6



* The Company owns 40% equity interest in Taizhou Yiju Real Estate Co., Ltd. which develops Taizhou Yihe Yayuan.

** The Company owns 24% equity interest in Suzhou Kairongchen Real Estate Co., Ltd. which develops Suzhou He'an Garden. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method. Based on the articles of association, the company cannot exercise control of Suzhou He'an Garden, but has the ability to exercise significant influence over Suzhou He'an Garden 's operating and financial decisions and accounted for it as an equity method investment.

Update on United States Real Estate Projects

As of March 31, 2020, we have sold 177 units out of 216 units at the Oosten project in Brooklyn, New York. Total revenue from this project has reached US$260.1 million. Of the remaining 38 unsold units, 26 are rented with lease terms ranging from 12 months to 24 months.

Progress continues at the Hudson Garden project, BLOOM ON FORTY FIFTH, in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan, New York City. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had completed superstructure construction, precast concrete facade, and window installation. During the past year, the project's design drawings were optimized, increasing the number of residential units from 82 to 92. Of the total sellable 34,903 square feet of retail/commercial space, a total of 28,090 square feet has been leased to the U.S. department store retailer Target for a 20-year term. Another 1,910 square feet was leased to a dermatologist's office for a 15-year term.

As of quarter end, construction is still ahead of schedule and under budget. The onsite sales office and model apartments are expected to be fully furnished during the second quarter 2020 and ready to show to brokers and potential buyers. The residential unit sales strategy started with a first phase launch in China during Q4 2019 in which we exhibited in five Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, leveraging Xinyuan's own client database and established third-party channels. The start of the second phase in New York City, will depend on the progress of New York City's re-opening from the pandemic.

At the RKO project in Flushing, New York, the Company continued to execute on the planning, governmental approvals, and pre-development activities. As of March 31, 2020, we have engaged GKV Architects to develop new architectural plans, and completed the schematic design for the condo and hotel mixed-use development. The demolition is expected to be completed by the end of November 2020.

Update on the United Kingdom Real Estate Project

During the first quarter of 2020, works on site continue to progress, primarily focused on internal fit out, but completion will be delayed from the contract completion date of October 2020. At this stage it is still hard to accurately forecast the extent of the delay. We are working closely with the main contractor to establish a revised completion plan.

Of the 423 residential units in The Madison, all of the 104 Affordable Housing apartments have been pre-sold to a regulated affordable housing provider. Of the remaining 319 apartments, 136 apartments have been sold.

Business Outlook

The company strives to achieve contract sales of 20 billion to 22 billion RMB in 2020, with consolidated net income in the range of $60 million to $80 million.

However, the company believes that the COVID-19 outbreak is likely to have a material and extended adverse impact on its operational and financial results for full year 2020. With that, the above outlook may be subject to change in light of uncertainties and situations related to how overall market develops as well as company's business performance in the following months.

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, and Suzhou, among others. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York City. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements includes statements about estimated financial performance and sales performance and activity, among others, and can generally be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue to implement our business model successfully; our ability to secure adequate financing for our project development; our ability to successfully sell or complete our property projects under construction and planning; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets and new business lines and expand our operations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the real estate markets and economies of the cities and countries in which we operate; the marketing and sales ability of our third-party sales agents; the performance of our third-party contractors; the impact of laws, regulations and policies relating to real estate developers and the real estate industry in the countries in which we operate; our ability to obtain permits and licenses to carry on our business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition from other real estate developers; the growth of the real estate industry in the markets in which we operate; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statement is made.

Notes to Unaudited Financial Information

This release contains unaudited financial information which is subject to year-end audit adjustments. Adjustments to the financial statements may be identified when the audit work is completed, which could result in significant differences between our audited financial statements and this unaudited financial information.

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



2020



2019



2019



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)























Total revenue



125,769





906,703





468,853























Total costs of revenue



(97,663)





(760,161)





(337,804) Gross profit



28,106





146,542





131,049























Selling and distribution expenses



(6,340)





(25,655)





(19,406) General and administrative expenses



(37,678)





(48,144)





(36,644)























Operating (loss)/income



(15,912)





72,743





74,999























Interest income



4,169





38,200





4,085 Interest expense



(30,263)





(29,747)





(24,306) Gain/(loss) on short-term investments



901





(2,711)





1,171 Other (loss)/income



(208)





129





94 Net (loss)/gain on debt extinguishment



(1,110)





235





(4,589) Exchange (loss)/gain



(850)





1,088





3,545 Share of (loss)/gain of equity investees



(1,024)





28





(1,600)























(Loss)/income from operations before income taxes



(44,297)





79,965





53,399























Income taxes



5,157





(40,392)





(35,209)























Net (loss)/income



(39,140)





39,573





18,190 Net (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(383)





(5,634)





1,419 Net (loss)/income attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co.,

Ltd. shareholders



(39,523)





33,939





19,609























(Loss)/earnings per ADS:





















Basic



(0.73)





0.62





0.33 Diluted



(0.73)





0.62





0.33 ADS used in computation:





















Basic



53,904





54,774





58,911 Diluted



53,904





54,936





59,325

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



2020



2019



2019



(unaudited)



(audited)



(unaudited) ASSETS





















Current assets





















Cash and restricted cash



794,076





989,587





1,127,198 Short-term investments



7,060





5,596





- Accounts receivable



87,508





97,912





44,473 Other receivables



273,866





287,300





171,271 Deposits for land use rights



25,970





26,375





46,038 Other deposits and prepayments



292,506





277,463





258,490 Advances to suppliers



46,081





44,358





47,909 Real estate properties development completed



434,478





458,205





623,871 Real estate properties under development



3,176,368





3,254,388





4,001,981 Amounts due from related parties



201,958





200,758





257,625 Amounts due from employees



2,392





2,351





4,315 Other current assets



13,999





772





602























Total current assets



5,356,262





5,645,065





6,583,773























Restricted cash, non-current



138,975





112,998





- Real estate properties held for lease, net



516,158





515,869





305,897 Property and equipment, net



41,086





43,004





37,512 Long-term investment



602,224





613,620





566,816 Deferred tax assets



267,021





260,153





241,823 Deposits for land use rights and properties



32,463





32,969





22,276 Amounts due from related parties



80,824





82,687





27,289 Contract assets



22,239





23,093





16,292 Operating lease right-of-use assets



9,563





11,801





14,039 Other assets



77,628





80,405





135,710























TOTAL ASSETS



7,144,443





7,421,664





7,951,427

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



2020



2019



2019



(unaudited)



(audited)



(unaudited) LIABILITIES AND





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities





















Accounts payable and notes payable



1,049,106





1,166,660





704,397 Short-term bank loans and other debt



38,719





73,419





27,326 Customer deposits



1,152,811





1,106,099





1,827,630 Income tax payable



279,473





298,228





198,148 Other payables and accrued liabilities



400,140





323,164





341,919 Payroll and welfare payable



10,952





24,224





12,812 Current portion of long-term bank loans and other debt



1,393,265





1,418,955





1,823,724 Lease liability, current portion



12,033





11,284





12,604 Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests



6,856





8,857





22,892 Amounts due to related parties



54,869





53,682





41,204























Total current liabilities



4,398,224





4,484,572





5,012,656























Non-current liabilities





















Long-term bank loans



795,867





686,065





790,267 Other long-term debt



811,717





1,036,691





872,468 Deferred tax liabilities



337,366





338,593





412,354 Unrecognized tax benefits



74,049





73,605





45,939 Lease liability



6,233





10,187





16,530 Amounts due to related parties



-





-





32,537





-















TOTAL LIABILITIES



6,423,456





6,629,713





7,182,751























Shareholders' equity





















Common shares



16





16





16 Treasury shares



(114,284)





(113,720)





(97,934) Additional paid-in capital



544,860





543,291





532,641 Statutory reserves



175,020





175,008





166,501 Retained earnings



85,286





135,873





112,660 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(70,745)





(50,167)





(10,409) Total Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity



620,153





690,301





703,475 Non-controlling interest



100,834





101,650





65,201 Total equity



720,987





791,951





768,676























TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



7,144,443





7,421,664





7,951,427

