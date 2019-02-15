Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or the "Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and also in other countries, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

On January 1, 2018 , the Company adopted ASC 606 to recognize revenue for contracts executed after the adoption on an "over time" basis using costs incurred, an input measure. As such, fourth quarter results reflect the adoption of ASC 606 and may not be directly comparable to prior periods.

, the Company adopted ASC 606 to recognize revenue for contracts executed after the adoption on an "over time" basis using costs incurred, an input measure. As such, fourth quarter results reflect the adoption of ASC 606 and may not be directly comparable to prior periods. Contract sales decreased 12.1% to US$724.0 million from US$823.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased 26.7% from US$571.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.

from in the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased 26.7% from in the third quarter of 2018. Total revenue increased 49.1% to US$1,081.8 million from US$725.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased 81.7% from US$595.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.

from in the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased 81.7% from in the third quarter of 2018. Gross profit increased 72.0% to US$310.2 million , or 28.7% of total revenue, from US$180.3 million , or 24.8% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased 107.9% from US$149.2 million , or 25.1% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2018.

, or 28.7% of total revenue, from , or 24.8% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased 107.9% from , or 25.1% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2018. Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of total revenue decreased to 9.9% from 10.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and increase from 8.0% in the third quarter of 2018.

Net income increased 194.4% to US$104.2 million from US$35.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, and increased 336.0% from US$23.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.

from in the fourth quarter of 2017, and increased 336.0% from in the third quarter of 2018. Diluted net earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") attributable to shareholders were US$1.15 compared to US$0.50 in the fourth quarter of 2017 and US$0.31 in the third quarter of 2018.

Full Year 201 8 Highlights

For the year ended December 31, 2018 , contract sales decreased 8.2% to US$2,264.5 million from US$2,465.7 million in 2017. GFA sales decreased 22.2% to 1,066,782 square meters from 1,371,621 square meters in 2017.

, contract sales decreased 8.2% to from in 2017. GFA sales decreased 22.2% to 1,066,782 square meters from 1,371,621 square meters in 2017. Total revenues increased 11.6% to US$2,207.2 million from US$1,976.9 million in 2017.

from in 2017. Gross profit was US$607.5 million , or 27.5% of revenue in 2018, compared to a gross profit of US$459.6 million , or 23.2% of revenue in 2017.

, or 27.5% of revenue in 2018, compared to a gross profit of , or 23.2% of revenue in 2017. SG&A expenses were US$241.1 million , or 10.9% of revenue in 2018, compared to US$212.6 million , or 10.8% of revenue in 2017.

, or 10.9% of revenue in 2018, compared to , or 10.8% of revenue in 2017. Net income was US$106.1 million in 2018 compared to US$80.1 million in 2017. Diluted earnings per ADS were US$1.15 in 2018 compared to US$0.97 per ADS in 2017.

Mr. Yong Zhang, Xinyuan's Chairman, stated, "We are pleased that Xinyuan has maintained strong growth despite the downward pressure on sales across the industry. The total amount of contracts signed in 2018 was US$3,223.6 million, representing 42.4% growth compared to US$2,263.0 million achieved in 2017. Correspondingly, our full year total revenue increased by double digits. Due to the successful selection and execution of our projects, gross profit margin for the year reached 27.5%, resulting in bottom line growth of more than 30%, well above our forecast of 15-20%. Our contract sales in 2018 decreased year over year, mainly because we only included contracts qualified for revenue recognition. As those excluded contracts meet the revenue recognition requirement, our contract sales will recover in the coming quarters."

"During the fourth quarter, we commenced pre-sales on ten new projects in China that reflected our strategy in tier-two cities, which made significant contributions to our total GFA sales and total contract sales," continued Mr. Zhang, "We also invested in our future growth by expanding our land bank with the acquisitions of Huzhou Silk Town and Xingyang Splendid New Project. Our under planning stage projects in China, U.S, and Malaysia continued to proceed as planned, and our UK project made further progress in both construction and sales."

"The macro economic environment and government restriction policies still pose certain challenges for our industry. However, Xinyuan's operating strategy and strong execution capabilities are the foundations of our steady growth. We will remain focused on selecting quality tier-one and tier-two city projects and will supplement our core business with value-added services in a strategic way to solidify our leading market position. We maintain our commitment to controlling our financial leverage and maximizing Xinyuan's financial health. We are optimistic in the outlook for our industry and long-term growth. We are also pleased to offer another quarterly dividend payment to our shareholders," concluded Mr. Zhang.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Contract Sales

Contract sales in China totaled US$724.0 million in the fourth quarter compared to US$817.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and US$571.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.

The Company's GFA sales in China were 355,609 square meters in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 443,600 square meters in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 277,500 square meters in the third quarter of 2018.

The average selling price ("ASP") per square meter sold in China was RMB13,461 (US$2,036) in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to RMB12,118 (US$1,794) in the fourth quarter of 2017 and RMB13,406 (US$2,059) in the third quarter of 2018.

The Company commenced pre-sales of ten new projects in the fourth quarter of 2018, Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom City II, Dalian International Health Technology Town I, Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay, Jinan Royal Spring Bay, Xinyuan Golden Water View City, Zhengzhou Fancy City III, Zhengzhou International New City III C, Zhengzhou International New City IV, Suzhou Galaxy Bay, and Suzhou Gusu Shade I. The presales contributed 46.5% and 48.9% of total GFA sales and total contract sales, respectively.

Breakdown of GFA Sales and ASPs by Project in China

Project Q4 2017 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 GFA ASP GFA ASP GFA ASP (m2, 000s) (RMB) (m2, 000s) (RMB) (m2, 000s) (RMB) Xingyang Splendid II 1.6 11,650 1.2 13,900 0.7 10,354 Kunshan Royal Palace 1.3 24,232 - - - - Jinan Royal Palace 35.5 12,404 25.9 16,426 1.4 9,548 Xuzhou Colorful City 31.4 11,246 0.1 10,989 1.9 29,363 Chengdu Thriving Family 15.8 10,724 1.1 8,012 - - Changsha Xinyuan Splendid 4.2 18,379 0.2 19,771 4.2 12,796 Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1 2.7 27,497 (0.9) 23,515 0.2 4,995 Xi'an Metropolitan 21.2 9,719 1.8 10,546 1.7 10,592 Zhengzhou Xindo Park 11.3 11,110 4.1 8,015 0.1 8,651 Jinan Xin Central 16.9 11,477 1.3 12,839 3.6 16,789 Henan Xin Central I 9.5 12,890 0.3 18,931 - - Zhengzhou Fancy City I 2.0 14,004 0.2 17,481 0.2 16,081 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (South) 4.4 15,899 0.4 17,780 - - Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I 2.5 12,590 - - 0.3 - Kunshan Xindo Park 12.7 22,311 2.4 24,014 5.1 20,108 Zhengzhou International New City I 33.9 4,401 2.3 25,725 0.2 25,544 Henan Xin Central II 10.4 11,858 0.2 16,913 - - Xingyang Splendid III 18.9 7,237 2.7 8,018 1.1 7,779 Changsha Mulian Royal Palace 21.6 12,899 4.0 14,445 1.5 19,790 Zhengzhou International New City

II 76.7 13,711 3.4 13,388 0.6 - Zhengzhou International New City

III A 73.6 14,058 (0.1) 14,150 0.1 14,150 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North) 31.2 9,499 2.5 9,567 4.9 12,569 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II - - 23.6 12,691 15.3 13,583 Zhengzhou International New City

III D - - 14.0 14,264 - 9,987 Zhengzhou Hangmei International

Wisdom City I - - 18.9 7,230 15.9 7,115 Zhengzhou International New City

III B - - 54.5 14,135 10.4 13,561 Changsha Furong Thriving Family - - 68.4 9,773 3.4 9,915 Chengdu Xinyuan City - - 7.1 9,988 67.0 9,961 Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan - - 13.1 26,108 10.6 25,963 Xingyang Splendid IV - - 14.7 7,576 6.1 7,455 Suzhou Suhe Bay * - - 9.6 21,722 14.4 21,536 Zhengzhou Hangmei International

Wisdom City II - - - - 14.2 7,313 Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay - - - - 20.5 21,099 Jinan Royal Spring Bay - - - - 18.2 9,160 Xinyuan Golden Water View City - - - - 32.6 19,026 Zhengzhou Fancy City III - - - - 16.8 12,850 Zhengzhou International New City

III C - - - - 28.6 11,062 Zhengzhou International New City

IV - - - - 9.3 14,109 Suzhou Galaxy Bay - - - - 24.3 13,868 Suzhou Gusu Shade I (Suzhou New

Project) - - - - 0.1 36,692 Dalian International Health

Technology Town I - - - - 0.9 14,212 Others 4.3 - 0.5 - 19.2 - Total 443.6 12,118 277.5 13,406 355.6 13,461

* The Company owns 16.66% equity interest in a joint venture, Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd. which develops Suzhou Suhe Bay. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

Revenue

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company's total revenue increased 49.1% to US$1,081.8 million from US$725.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased 81.7% from US$595.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$310.2 million, or 28.7% of total revenue, compared to a gross profit of US$180.3 million, or 24.8% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a gross profit of US US$149.2 million, or 25.1% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2018.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A expenses were US$106.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to US$78.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and US$47.7 million for the third quarter of 2018. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 9.9% compared to 10.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 8.0% in the third quarter of 2018.

Net Income

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$104.2 million compared to US$35.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and US$23.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. Net margin was 9.6% compared to 4.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 4.0% in the third quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per ADS were US$1.15 compared to US$0.50 per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2017 and US$0.31 per ADS in the third quarter of 2018.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2018, the Company's cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) decreased to US$1,188.2 million from US$1,416.9 million as of September 30, 2018.

Total debt outstanding was US$3,452.1 million, which reflected a decrease of US$632.3 million compared to US$4,084.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2018. The balance of the Company's real estate properties under development at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$3,804.6 million compared to US$4,469.1 million at the end of the third quarter of 2018.

Adoption of ASC606

On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASC 606: Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606") issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board. The Company adopted ASC 606 using the modified retrospective approach and applied the adoption only to contracts not completed as of the date of adoption, with no restatement of comparative periods, and a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings recognized as of the date of adoption.

The following tables show the actual annual 2017 operating results and the annual 2017 operating results if the Company had adopted ASC 606 on January 1, 2017.

2017 Financial Results Prior to ASC 606



2017 Total 2017 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000



(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Contract Sales 2,465,663 305,382 732,476 604,520 823,285 1. Revenue 1,976,907 280,714 488,165 482,373 725,655 Gross Profit 459,628 62,567 107,922 108,842 180,297 Gross Profit Margin 23.2% 22.3% 22.1% 22.6% 24.8% SG&A 212,568 35,505 47,894 50,976 78,193 Interest Expense 66,153 9,325 20,195 11,418 25,215 2. Profit Before Income Taxes 193,228 22,042 46,678 38,895 85,613 Income Taxes 113,117 14,625 25,901 22,366 50,225 3. Net Profit 80,111 7,417 20,777 16,529 35,388

2017 Financial Results Adjusted for ASC 606 Adoption



2017 Total 2017 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Contract Sales 2,465,663 305,382 732,476 604,520 823,285 1. Revenue 1,584,038 354,572 184,834 247,499 797,133 Gross Profit 346,635 70,098 31,576 49,599 195,362 Gross Profit Margin 21.9% 19.8% 17.1% 20.0% 24.5% SG&A 212,568 35,505 47,894 50,976 78,193 Interest Expense 66,153 9,325 20,195 11,418 25,215 2. Profit Before Income Taxes 80,235 29,573 (29,669) (20,347) 100,678 Income Taxes 75,653 19,295 890 7,991 47,477 3. Net Profit 4,582 10,278 (30,559) (28,338) 53,201

Real Estate Project Status in China

Below is a summary table of projects that were active and available for sale in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Project GFA (m2 '000s) Total Active Project Sold to date Unsold to date Xingyang Splendid II 137.1 83.6 53.5 Kunshan Royal Palace 280.6 278.9 1.7 Jinan Royal Palace 449.5 427.2 22.3 Xuzhou Colorful City 130.7 121.6 9.1 Chengdu Thriving Family 203.4 198.1 5.3 Changsha Xinyuan Splendid 251.6 249.5 2.1 Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1 117.6 100.8 16.8 Xi'an Metropolitan 286.0 269.0 17.0 Zhengzhou Xindo Park 134.4 132.0 2.4 Jinan Xin Central 194.4 183.3 11.1 Henan Xin Central I 262.2 252.4 9.8 Zhengzhou Fancy City I 166.7 160.3 6.4 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (South) 84.1 81.9 2.2 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I 139.2 131.3 7.9 Kunshan Xindo Park 89.0 87.9 1.1 Zhengzhou International New City I 360.7 338.4 22.3 Henan Xin Central II 109.5 103.8 5.7 Xingyang Splendid III 121.1 115.8 5.3 Zhengzhou International New City II 176.0 163.2 12.8 Zhengzhou International New City III A 96.0 95.4 0.6 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North) 108.7 84.6 24.1 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II 144.6 53.1 91.5 Zhengzhou International New City III D 46.1 43.7 2.4 Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom City I 64.7 50.9 13.8 Zhengzhou International New City III B 118.8 116.2 2.6 Changsha Furong Thriving Family 72.3 71.9 0.4 Chengdu Xinyuan City 742.8 74.1 668.7 Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan 107.9 23.6 84.3 Xingyang Splendid IV 22.0 20.7 1.3 Suzhou Suhe Bay * 62.6 24.0 38.6 Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom City II 68.8 14.2 54.6 Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay 154.9 20.5 134.4 Jinan Royal Spring Bay 117.0 18.2 98.8 Xinyuan Golden Water View City 338.8 35.8 303.0 Zhengzhou Fancy City III 80.6 16.7 63.9 Zhengzhou International New City III C 79.9 28.5 51.4 Zhengzhou International New City IV 198.4 9.2 189.2 Suzhou Galaxy Bay 76.5 24.3 52.2 Suzhou Gusu Shade I (Suzhou New Project) 12.0 0.2 11.8 Dalian International Health Technology Town I 103.9 0.9 103.0 Others 44.7 - 44.7 Total active projects 6,555.8 4,305.7 2,250.1

* The Company owns 16.66% equity interest in a joint venture, Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd. which develops Suzhou Suhe Bay. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

As of December 31, 2018, the Company's total saleable GFA was approximately 5,698,700 square meters for active projects and under planning stage projects in China. Below is a summary of all of the Company's projects in China:



Unsold GFA (m2 '000s) Pre-sales Scheduled





Tongzhou Xinyuan Royal Palace 102.3 To be determined

Xinyuan Chang'an Royal Palace 226.0 To be determined

Zhengzhou International New City Land Bank (all land is grouped together

and will be developed gradually) 1,393.1 To be determined

Zhuhai Xin World 70.0 To be determined

Lingshan Bay Dragon Seal 380.0 To be determined

Zhengzhou Hangmei Project Land Bank (all land is grouped together

and will be developed gradually) 192.7 To be determined

Zhengzhou Zhongmou Project* 480.0 N/A

Wuhan Canglong Royal Palace 185.0 To be determined

Suzhou Gusu Shade II (Suzhou New Project) 12.1 To be determined

Dalian International Health Technology Town II 44.5 To be determined

Huzhou Silk Town 134.9 To be determined

Xingyang Splendid New Project 228.0 To be determined

Total projects under planning 3,448.6



Total active projects 2,250.1



Total of all Xinyuan unsold projects in China 5,698.7





* In the fourth quarter of 2018, this project is now fully engaged in the construction management service business.

Update on Real Estate Projects in the United States

As of December 31, 2018, a total of 176 units out of 216 units were sold and closed at the Company's Oosten project in Brooklyn, New York City, with total revenue from this project reaching US$259.3 million. During 2018, revenues were US$8.8 million.

During the quarter, the Company completed the construction up to the 6th floor for Hudson Garden project in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan, New York City. During the year, the design drawings were optimized, increasing the number of units from 82 to 92. Of the 38,000 SF of retail/commercial space a total of 29,000 SF were leased to the U.S. department store retailer Target with a 20-year lease. Soft launch of sales began in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Company continued to execute on the planning, governmental approvals, and pre-development activities of its ground-up project in Flushing, New York City. During the year, the Landmark Preservation Committee approved the Company's landmark protection plan and awarded the Company a Certificate of Appropriateness. The transfer phase for landmarked artifacts is to be completed by the end of February 2019.

Real Estate Project Update in the United Kingdom

During the fourth quarter of 2018, another 8 floors were added to the structural core of the Madison project, resulting in 42 out of 53 floors built. The structure of the tower is expected to be complete in mid-2019 and construction remains on track for completion in 2020.

Of the 423 residential units in The Madison, all of the 104 Affordable Housing apartments have been pre-sold to a regulated affordable housing provider. Of the remaining 319 apartments, 133 apartments have been sold.

Business Outlook

For 2019, the Company expects an increase in total contract sales of approximately 10% and an increase in consolidated net income of 15%-20% over 2018.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00am ET on February 15, 2019, to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 results. Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US Toll Free: 1-888-220-8451 International: 1-323-794-2588

A webcast will also be available through the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xyre.com.

A replay of the call will be available through February 22, 2019, by dialing:

US: 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671 Access code: 9013329

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and recently in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, and Suzhou. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements includes statements about estimated financial performance and sales performance and activity, among others, and can generally be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue to implement our business model successfully; our ability to secure adequate financing for our project development; our ability to successfully sell or complete our property projects under construction and planning; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets and new business lines and expand our operations; the marketing and sales ability of our third-party sales agents; the performance of our third-party contractors; the impact of laws, regulations and policies relating to real estate developers and the real estate industry in the countries in which we operate; our ability to obtain permits and licenses to carry on our business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition from other real estate developers; the growth of the real estate industry in the markets in which we operate; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statement is made.

Notes to Unaudited Financial Information

This release contains unaudited financial information which is subject to year-end audit adjustments. Adjustments to the financial statements may be identified when the audit work is completed, which could result in significant differences between our audited financial statements and this unaudited financial information.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Mr. Charles Wang

Investor Relations Director

Tel: +86 (10) 8588-9376

Email: irteam@xyre.com

ICR, LLC

Mr. William Zima

In U.S.: +1-646-308-1472

Email: William.zima@icrinc.com

Media:

Mr. Edmond Lococo

In China: +86 (10) 6583-7510

Email: Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2018



2018



2017





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



























Total revenue



1,081,829





595,460





725,656



























Total costs of revenue



(771,613)





(446,284)





(545,358)

Gross profit



310,216





149,176





180,298



























Selling and distribution expenses



(44,833)





(12,282)





(28,274)

General and administrative expenses



(61,783)





(35,414)





(49,920)



























Operating income



203,600





101,480





102,104



























Interest income



10,357





8,084





4,431

Interest expense



(20,610)





(21,778)





(25,215)

Net realized (loss)/ gain on short-term investments



(4,959)





2,119





4,012

Unrealized gain/ (loss) on short-term investments



575





(1,121)





(2,116)

Other income/ (expense)



905





(443)





2,170

Net loss on debt extinguishment



(21,444)





-





-

Exchange (loss)/ gain



(65)





(15,451)





1,043

Share of loss of equity investees



(2,169)





(2,620)





(816)



























Income from operations before income taxes



166,190





70,270





85,613



























Income taxes



(61,969)





(46,415)





(50,226)



























Net income



104,221





23,855





35,387

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



(33,140)





(3,729)





(2,375)

Net income attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

shareholders



71,081





20,126





33,012



























Earnings per ADS:























Basic



1.17





0.32





0.51

Diluted



1.15





0.31





0.50

ADS used in computation:























Basic



60,957





63,734





64,754

Diluted



61,894





64,472





65,927



XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)





Twelve months ended







December 31,



December 31,





2018



2017





(unaudited)



(audited)



















Total revenue



2,207,218





1,976,907



















Total costs of revenue



(1,599,743)





(1,517,279)

Gross profit



607,475





459,628



















Selling and distribution expenses



(83,425)





(75,724)

General and administrative expenses



(157,677)





(136,845)



















Operating income



366,373





247,059



















Interest income



31,891





16,859

Interest expense



(96,876)





(66,153)

Net realized (loss)/ gain on short-term investments



(1,129)





7,874

Unrealized (loss)/ gain on short-term investments



(1,483)





2,096

Other (expense)/ income



(367)





2,326

Net loss on debt extinguishment



(21,444)





(15,880)

Exchange (loss)/ gain



(26,395)





757

Share of loss of equity investees



(8,938)





(1,710)



















Income from operations before income taxes



241,632





193,228



















Income taxes



(135,571)





(113,117)



















Net income



106,061





80,111

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



(32,048)





(16,484)



















Net income attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders

74,013

63,627





















Earnings per ADS:















Basic



1.16





0.99

Diluted



1.15





0.97

ADS used in computation:















Basic



63,564





64,352

Diluted



64,590





65,803

