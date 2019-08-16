Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or the "Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and in other countries, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights

First half contract sales of 2019 increased 3.4% to RMB6,676.3 million from RMB6,457.0 million in the first half of 2018.

from in the first half of 2018. Contract sales decreased 20.0% to US$507.4 million from US$633.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 and increased 5.8% from US$479.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

from in the second quarter of 2018 and increased 5.8% from in the first quarter of 2019. Total revenue increased 71.3% to US$609.4 million from US$355.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 and increased 30.0% from US$468.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

from in the second quarter of 2018 and increased 30.0% from in the first quarter of 2019. Gross profit increased 45.5% to US$159.2 million from US$109.4 million in the second quarter of 2018 and increased 21.5% from US$131.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.

from in the second quarter of 2018 and increased 21.5% from in the first quarter of 2019. Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of total revenue decreased to 10.3% from 13.2% in the second quarter of 2018 and decreased from 12.0% in the first quarter of 2019.

Net income was US$19.8 million compared to net loss of US$9.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 and net income of US$18.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

compared to net loss of in the second quarter of 2018 and net income of in the first quarter of 2019. Current debt outstanding decreased 33.8% to US$1,207.2 million , or 33.6% of the total debt, from US$1,823.7 million , or 51.9% of the total debt, in the first quarter of 2019.

, or 33.6% of the total debt, from , or 51.9% of the total debt, in the first quarter of 2019. Diluted net earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") attributable to shareholders were US$0.19 compared to diluted net loss of US$0.10 per ADS in the second quarter of 2018 and diluted net earnings of US$0.33 per ADS in the first quarter of 2019.

Mr. Yong Zhang, Xinyuan's Chairman, stated, "In the first half of 2019, Xinyuan maintained stable growth and commenced pre-sales of three new projects in China. The total value of contracts signed in the first half was RMB7,323.2 million, representing a 12.0% increase compared to RMB6,537.4 million in the first half of 2018. Thanks to the outstanding sales performance, the company has achieved top- and bottom-line growth despite downward pressure on sales across the industry. In the first half of 2019, total revenue increased 103.5% year over year. Moreover, we were able to reduce SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue to 11.0% in the first half from 16.4% in the first half of 2018. As a result, gross profit increased by 96.0% year over year, and net income was US$38.0 million compared to a net loss of US$22.0 million in the first half of 2018. Furthermore, our overseas projects continued to proceed as planned, and presales of our Manhattan project are expected to launch at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

"At the same time, we are seeing a lasting impact from changes in the macro-economic environment and stringent government restriction policies on the Chinese housing market. However, we believe that our strategic focus on high quality tier-one and tier-two city projects as well as our strong execution capabilities enable us to further solidify our leading market position and deliver sustainable long-term growth. We remain committed to controlling our financial leverage and maximizing Xinyuan's financial health. We are also pleased to offer another quarterly dividend payment to our shareholders," concluded Mr. Zhang.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Contract Sales

Contract sales in China totaled US$507.4 million in the second quarter compared to US$630.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 and US$478.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The Company's GFA sales in China were 233,200 square meters in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 282,900 square meters in the second quarter of 2018 and 211,400 square meters in the first quarter of 2019.

The average selling price ("ASP") per square meter sold in China was RMB14,755 (US$2,176) in the second quarter of 2019 compared to RMB14,173 (US$2,226) in the second quarter of 2018 and RMB15,269 (US$2,264) in the first quarter of 2019.

The Company commenced pre-sales of two new projects in the second quarter of 2019, Xinyang Splendid V, Suzhou Gusu Shade II. The presales contributed 5.9% and 3.6% of total GFA sales and total contract sales, respectively.

Breakdown of GFA Sales and ASPs by Project in China

Project Q2 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 GFA ASP GFA ASP GFA ASP (m2, 000s) (RMB) (m2, 000s) (RMB) (m2, 000s) (RMB) Xingyang Splendid II 0.3 9,939 10.2 7,478 3.6 7,330 Jinan Royal Palace 27.4 16,341 1.6 15,661 2.8 14,739 Xuzhou Colorful City 0.8 10,495 - - 0.7 14,541 Chengdu Thriving Family 1.3 16,011 (0.1) 7,729 - - Changsha Xinyuan Splendid 3.7 15,869 - - 0.1 18,658 Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1 12.0 25,758 0.4 25,615 0.3 38,158 Xi'an Metropolitan 4.5 7,480 0.6 11,253 0.1 12,896 Zhengzhou Xindo Park 0.4 7,560 - - 0.7 8,661 Jinan Xin Central 9.2 14,073 0.1 13,170 0.1 18,954 Henan Xin Central I 1.0 15,342 0.1 14,887 0.7 7,942 Zhengzhou Fancy City I 1.2 10,989 (1.4) 15,073 0.5 13,714 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (South) 0.8 14,103 (0.1) 12,660 (0.1) 9,469 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I 0.1 16,294 - - - - Zhengzhou International New City I 6.0 25,102 - - - - Henan Xin Central II 6.2 12,351 - - 0.1 15,932 Xingyang Splendid III 13.2 7,934 0.4 7,046 0.3 8,091 Zhengzhou International New City II 1.7 13,671 - - 0.5 18,997 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North) 35.3 9,801 3.5 9,838 2.8 9,884 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II 11.5 14,124 8.1 12,670 10.8 13,496 Zhengzhou International New City III D 29.6 14,282 (0.1) 14,461 0.6 14,045 Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom

City I 16.2 7,195 2.3 7,144 1.8 6,845 Zhengzhou International New City III B 51.3 13,996 0.8 13,262 0.7 15,174 Chengdu Xinyuan City - - 33.1 9,511 2.7 7,585 Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan - - 5.5 24,208 13.0 23,660 Xingyang Splendid IV - - 1.0 7,027 0.3 7,326 Suzhou Suhe Bay * - - 30.0 21,680 8.5 21,461 Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom

City II - - 0.5 7,350 9.3 7,394 Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay - - 15.3 20,285 28.8 19,797 Jinan Royal Spring Bay - - 2.7 9,201 4.0 8,777 Xinyuan Golden Water View City-Zhengzhou - - 19.0 18,817 8.3 19,740 Zhengzhou Fancy City III - - 20.5 12,637 8.5 12,729 Zhengzhou International New City III C - - 17.3 12,260 15.7 12,459 Zhengzhou International New City IV A12 - - 24.8 14,254 34.8 14,224 Zhengzhou International New City IV B10 - - 7.9 13,969 15.5 10,698 Suzhou Galaxy Bay - - 2.4 13,790 34.6 14,227 Suzhou Gusu Shade I - - 0.8 36,262 5.6 37,678 Dalian International Health Technology

Town I - - 0.1 13,618 0.4 10,421 Xingyang Splendid V - - - - 13.1 7,629 Suzhou Gusu Shade II ** - - - - 0.6 38,893 Others 49.2 - 4.1 - 2.4 - Total 282.9 14,173 211.4 15,269 233.2 14,755















* The Company owns 16.66% equity interest in Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Suhe

Bay. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method. ** The Company owns 19.99% equity interest in Suzhou Litai Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Gusu Shade

II. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

Revenue

In the second quarter of 2019, the Company's total revenue increased 71.3% to US$609.4 million from US$355.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 and increased 30.0% from US$468.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was US$159.2million, or 26.1% of total revenue, compared to a gross profit of US$109.4 million, or 30.7% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2018 and a gross profit of US$131.0 million, or 28.0% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A expenses were US$63.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to US$47.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 and US$56.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 10.3% compared to 13.2% in the second quarter of 2018 and 12.0% in the first quarter of 2019.

Net Income

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was US$19.8 million compared to net loss of US$9.3 million for the second quarter of 2018 and net income of US$18.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. Net margin was 3.3% compared to negative 2.6% in the second quarter of 2018 and 3.9% in the first quarter of 2019. Diluted net earnings per ADS were US$0.19 compared to diluted net loss of US$0.10 per ADS in the second quarter of 2018 and diluted net earnings of US$0.33 per ADS in the first quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) decreased to US$1,021.8 million from US$1,127.2 million as of March 31, 2019.

Total debt outstanding was US$3,595.0 million, which reflects an increase of US$81.2 million from US$3,513.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019. The balance of the Company's real estate properties under development at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was US$3,844.0 million compared to US$4,002.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Real Estate Project Status in China

Below is a summary table of projects that were active and available for sale in the second quarter of 2019.

Project GFA (m2 '000s) Total Active Projects Sold through

June 30, 2019 Unsold as of

June 30, 2019 Xingyang Splendid II 136.9 97.5 39.4 Jinan Royal Palace 449.6 431.7 17.9 Xuzhou Colorful City 130.8 122.2 8.6 Chengdu Thriving Family 203.4 198.0 5.4 Changsha Xinyuan Splendid 251.7 249.0 2.7 Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1 117.6 101.4 16.2 Xi'an Metropolitan 286.0 269.7 16.3 Zhengzhou Xindo Park 134.1 132.7 1.4 Jinan Xin Central 194.4 183.5 10.9 Henan Xin Central I 262.2 253.2 9.0 Zhengzhou Fancy City I 166.7 159.4 7.3 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (South) 84.1 81.7 2.4 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I 139.7 131.3 8.4 Zhengzhou International New City I 360.7 338.5 22.2 Henan Xin Central II 109.5 103.9 5.6 Xingyang Splendid III 121.1 116.6 4.5 Zhengzhou International New City II 176.0 163.7 12.3 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North) 108.7 90.9 17.8 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II 144.6 72.1 72.5 Zhengzhou International New City III D 46.1 44.2 1.9 Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom

City I 64.7 54.9 9.8 Zhengzhou International New City III B 118.8 117.7 1.1 Chengdu Xinyuan City 742.0 109.9 632.1 Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan 107.9 42.1 65.8 Xingyang Splendid IV 22.0 22.0 - Suzhou Suhe Bay * 62.6 62.5 0.1 Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom

City II 68.8 24.0 44.8 Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay 157.3 64.6 92.7 Jinan Royal Spring Bay 116.8 24.9 91.9 Xinyuan Golden Water View

City-Zhengzhou 331.5 63.2 268.3 Zhengzhou Fancy City III 80.6 45.8 34.8 Zhengzhou International New City III C 79.9 61.6 18.3 Zhengzhou International New City IV A12 198.4 68.9 129.5 Zhengzhou International New City IV B10 92.3 23.4 68.9 Suzhou Galaxy Bay 76.5 61.3 15.2 Suzhou Gusu Shade I 12.0 6.6 5.4 Dalian International Health Technology

Town I 103.8 1.3 102.5 Xingyang Splendid V 80.5 13.1 67.4 Suzhou Gusu Shade II ** 14.3 0.6 13.7 Others 42.1 - 42.1 Total active projects 6,196.7 4,209.6 1,987.1









* The Company owns 16.66% equity interest in Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Suhe

Bay. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method. ** The Company owns 19.99% equity interest in Suzhou Litai Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Gusu Shade

II. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's total saleable GFA was approximately 5,224,600 square meters for active projects and under planning stage projects in China. Below is a summary of all of the Company's projects in China:



Unsold GFA as of

June 30, 2019 (m2 '000s) Pre-sales Scheduled





Tongzhou Xinyuan Royal Palace-Beijing 102.3 To be determined

Xinyuan Chang'an Royal Palace-Xi'an 226.0 To be determined

Zhengzhou International New City Land Bank (all land is grouped together

and will be developed gradually) 1,300.3 To be determined

Zhuhai Xin World 70.0 To be determined

Lingshan Bay Dragon Seal-Qingdao 380.0 To be determined

Zhengzhou Hangmei Project Land Bank (all land is grouped together and

will be developed gradually) 191.1 To be determined

Wuhan Hidden Dragon Royal Palace (old name: Wuhan Canglong Royal

Palace) 185.0 To be determined

Dalian International Health Technology Town II 34.4 To be determined

Huzhou Silk Town * 144.1 2019 Q3

Xingyang Splendid New Project 147.5 To be determined

Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and Technology Innovation

Valley 456.8 To be determined

Total projects under planning 3,237.5



Total active projects 1,987.1



Total of all Xinyuan unsold projects in China 5,224.6













* The Company owns 51% equity interest indirectly in Huzhou Xinhong Renju Construction Development Co., Ltd.,

which develops Huzhou Silk Town. Based on the articles of association, the company cannot exercise control of Huzhou

Silk Town, but has the ability to exercise significant influence over Huzhou Silk Town's operating and financial decisions

and accounted for it as an equity method investment.

Update on Real Estate Projects in the United States

As of June 30, 2019, a total of 177 units out of 216 units were sold and closed at the Company's Oosten project in Brooklyn, New York City, with total revenue from this project reaching US$260.1 million.

During the second quarter, the Company completed superstructure construction and closed out 90% of the external wall and windows for the Hudson Garden project, BLOOM ON FORTY FIFTH, in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan, New York City. During the past year, the design drawings were optimized, increasing the number of units from 82 to 92. Of the 38,000 square feet of retail/commercial space, a total of 29,000 square feet have been leased to the U.S. department store retailer Target for a 20-year term. The offering plan was approved in the first quarter of 2019, and the launch of presales is expected to begin in the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company continued to execute on the planning, governmental approvals, and pre-development activities of its ground-up project, the RKO, in Flushing, New York City. During the past year, the Landmark Preservation Committee approved the Company's landmark protection plan relating to the landmarked theater on site and awarded the Company a Certificate of Appropriateness. Landmark artifact removal was completed at the end of February 2019, and the artifacts are currently stored in a warehouse for restoration work.

Real Estate Project Update in the United Kingdom

During the second quarter of 2019, the structural frame of the Company's Madison project in London was completed, reaching a significant milestone for the delivery of the project. Construction remains on track for completion in 2020.

Of the 423 residential units in The Madison, all of the 104 Affordable Housing apartments have been pre-sold to a regulated affordable housing provider. Of the remaining 319 apartments, 134 apartments have been sold.

Business Outlook

For the full year of 2019, the Company expects an increase in contract sales of about 10% and an increase in consolidated net income of 15% to 20% over 2018.

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and recently in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, and Suzhou. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements includes statements about estimated financial performance and sales performance and activity, among others, and can generally be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue to implement our business model successfully; our ability to secure adequate financing for our project development; our ability to successfully sell or complete our property projects under construction and planning; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets and new business lines and expand our operations; the marketing and sales ability of our third-party sales agents; the performance of our third-party contractors; the impact of laws, regulations and policies relating to real estate developers and the real estate industry in the countries in which we operate; our ability to obtain permits and licenses to carry on our business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition from other real estate developers; the growth of the real estate industry in the markets in which we operate; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statement is made.

Notes to Unaudited Financial Information

This release contains unaudited financial information which is subject to year-end audit adjustments. Adjustments to the financial statements may be identified when the audit work is completed, which could result in significant differences between our audited financial statements and this unaudited financial information.

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)











Three months ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,





2019



2019



2018





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



























Total revenue



609,439





468,853





355,832



























Total costs of revenue



(450,224)





(337,804)





(246,452)

Gross profit



159,215





131,049





109,380



























Selling and distribution expenses



(20,633)





(19,406)





(14,135)

General and administrative expenses



(42,343)





(36,644)





(32,888)



























Operating income



96,239





74,999





62,357



























Interest income



4,964





4,085





7,100

Interest expense



(28,384)





(24,306)





(24,704)

Net realized (loss) /gain on short-term investments



(333)





1,171





474

Unrealized gain/ (loss) on short-term investments



838





-





(696)

Other (expense)/ income



(867)





94





(1,037)

Net loss on debt extinguishment



(1,955)





(4,589)





-

Exchange (loss)/ gain



(4,354)





3,545





(22,518)

Share of loss of equity investees



(1,702)





(1,600)





(3,227)



























Income from operations before income taxes



64,446





53,399





17,749



























Income taxes



(44,621)





(35,209)





(27,046)



























Net income/(loss)



19,825





18,190





(9,297)

Net (income) /loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(9,171)





1,419





2,506

Net income/(loss) attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

shareholders



10,654





19,609





(6,791)



























Earnings/(loss) per ADS:























Basic



0.19





0.33





(0.10)

Diluted



0.19





0.33





(0.10)

ADS used in computation:























Basic



57,003





58,911





64,803

Diluted



57,371





59,325





65,877



XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)



Six months ended

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Total revenue 1,078,292

529,929







Total costs of revenue (788,028)

(381,846) Gross profit 290,264

148,083







Selling and distribution expenses (40,039)

(26,309) General and administrative expenses (78,987)

(60,481)







Operating income 171,238

61,293







Interest income 9,049

13,450 Interest expense (52,690)

(54,489) Net realized gain on short-term investments 838

1,711 Unrealized gain/ (loss) on short-term investments 838

(937) Other expense (773)

(830) Loss on extinguishment of debt (6,544)

- Exchange loss (809)

(10,879) Share of loss of equity investees (3,302)

(4,149)







Income from operations before income taxes 117,845

5,170







Income taxes (79,830)

(27,187)







Net income/(loss) 38,015

(22,017) Net (income)/ loss attributable to non-controlling interest (7,752)

4,821 Net income/(loss) attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

shareholders 30,263

(17,196)







Earnings/(loss) per ADS:





Basic 0.52

(0.27) Diluted 0.52

(0.26) ADS used in computation:





Basic 57,950

64,803 Diluted 58,309

66,082

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)























June 30,



March 31,



December 31,





2019



2019



2018





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(audited)

ASSETS























Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents



666,057





761,190





674,142

Restricted cash



355,776





366,008





511,875

Short-term investments



838





-





8,442

Accounts receivable



73,158





44,473





64,130

Other receivables



176,299





171,271





166,633

Deposits for land use rights



22,546





46,038





42,254

Other deposits and prepayments



297,863





258,490





257,288

Advances to suppliers



51,550





47,909





46,983

Real estate properties development completed



714,651





623,871





632,360

Real estate properties under development



3,843,980





4,001,981





4,068,716

Amounts due from related parties



313,532





257,625





216,184

Amounts due from employees



2,955





4,315





1,694

Other current assets



1,334





602





520



























Total current assets



6,520,539





6,583,773





6,691,221



























Real estate properties held for lease, net



297,565





305,897





302,764

Property and equipment, net



35,725





37,512





38,114

Long-term investment



552,312





566,816





564,340

Deferred tax assets



206,511





241,823





230,453

Deposits for land use rights



21,819





22,276





21,855

Amounts due from related parties



24,632





27,289





26,122

Contract assets



20,316





16,292





21,779

Operating lease right-of-use assets



12,920





14,039





-

Other assets



131,910





135,710





137,063



























TOTAL ASSETS



7,824,249





7,951,427





8,033,711

