Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or the "Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and in the U.S., today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2020 increased 126.1% to US$284.4 million from US$125.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.

from in the first quarter of 2020. Net loss in the second quarter of 2020 decreased 23.0% to US$30.1 million from net loss of US$39.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

from net loss of in the first quarter of 2020. Diluted net loss per ADS attributable to shareholders in the second quarter of 2020 decreased 33.3% to US$0.49 from diluted net loss of US$0.73 in the first quarter of 2020.

Mr. Yong Zhang, Xinyuan's Chairman, stated, "Though the COVID-19 effect still last in Q2 2020, we further strengthened the marketing efforts, with total contract sales of the first half reaching around US$1.18 billion. With certain major projects launched in Q3, we are now holding a more optimistic view toward the full year sales result."

Mr. Zhang continued: "In this quarter, we also have further optimized debt structure and controlled capital expenditure. Our total debt decreased to US$3.0 billion as of June 30, 2020, US$0.6 billion lower year on year. Short term debt was US$1.2 billion, 41% of total debt. Compared with Q1, we have reduced our short-term debt by US$197 million, and total debt by US$32 million. In June and July 2020, we issued RMB160 million and RMB354.5 million of senior notes, respectively, which are now traded on the Singapore Exchange. In July 2020, our HK-listed property management subsidiary completed a follow-on offering, receiving about HK$127.2 million of net proceeds. These successful capital raises bring the additional resources needed to drive our growth strategy and to build a diverse and dynamic real estate ecosystem."

Second quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company's total revenue decreased 53.3% to US$284.4 million from US$609.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 and increased 126.1% from US$125.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was US$19.2 million, or 6.8% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of US$159.2 million, or 26.1% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2019 and a gross profit of US$28.1 million, or 22.3% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2020. Gross margin decreased dramatically from the previous quarters, this is mainly because we made a prudent adjustment. Considering the current market price affected by the epidemic, we reduced the expected selling price of several projects, the adjustment resulted in a significant reduction of gross margin. Without the adjustment, gross margin for this quarter would be 22.5%.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A expenses were US$51.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to US$63.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 and US$44.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 18.1% compared to 10.3% in the second quarter of 2019 and 35.0% in the first quarter of 2020.

Net Income

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was US$30.1 million compared to net income of US$19.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 and net loss of US$39.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net margin was negative 10.6% compared to 3.3% in the second quarter of 2019 and negative 31.1% in the first quarter of 2020. Diluted net loss per ADS was US$0.49 compared to diluted net earnings of US$0.19 per ADS in the second quarter of 2019 and diluted net loss of US$0.73 per ADS in the first quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's cash and restricted cash increased to US$999.8 million from US$933.1 million as of March 31, 2020.

Total debt outstanding was US$3,008.0 million, which reflects a decrease of US$31.6 million from US$3,039.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The balance of the Company's real estate properties under development at the end of the second quarter of 2020 was US$3,094.9 million compared to US$3,176.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Real Estate Project Status in China

The Company commenced pre-sales of one new project in the second quarter of 2020, Suzhou Linhu Lake.

Below is a summary table of projects that were active and available for sale in the second quarter of 2020.

Project GFA (m2, 000s) Total Active

Projects as of

June 30, 2020 Sold as of

June 30, 2020 Unsold as of

June 30, 2020 Xingyang Splendid II 118.5 98.1 20.4 Jinan Royal Palace 449.8 440.6 9.2 Xuzhou Colorful City 130.8 123.3 7.5 Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1 117.6 117.3 0.3 Xi'an Metropolitan 286.0 276.3 9.7 Jinan Xin Central 194.6 190.2 4.4 Henan Xin Central I 261.5 253.1 8.4 Zhengzhou Fancy City I 166.7 160.9 5.8 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I 139.7 131.7 8.0 Zhengzhou International New City I 356.6 351.6 5.0 Xingyang Splendid III 120.9 119.0 1.9 Zhengzhou International New City II 176.0 170.4 5.6 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North) 108.7 102.0 6.7 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II 144.6 86.6 58.0 Zhengzhou International New City III D 46.1 45.2 0.9 Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom City I 64.7 56.3 8.4 Zhengzhou International New City III B 118.8 118.5 0.3 Changsha Furong Thriving Family 72.3 72.3 0.0 Chengdu Xinyuan City 741.6 280.5 461.1 Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan 107.9 59.4 48.5 Xingyang Splendid IV 151.8 84.1 67.7 Suzhou Suhe Bay * 62.6 62.6 - Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom City II 78.4 39.1 39.3 Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay 162.2 104.3 57.9 Jinan Royal Spring Bay 116.9 64.1 52.8 Xinyuan Golden Water View City-Zhengzhou 331.4 100.7 230.7 Zhengzhou Fancy City III 80.6 77.6 3.0 Zhengzhou International New City III C 82.3 73.8 8.5 Zhengzhou International New City IV A12 199.7 181.8 17.9 Zhengzhou International New City IV B10 92.3 67.9 24.4 Suzhou Galaxy Bay 76.5 73.3 3.2 Suzhou Gusu Shade I 12.0 8.8 3.2 Dalian International Health Technology Town I 103.8 44.7 59.1 Xingyang Splendid V 80.5 61.6 18.9 Suzhou Gusu Shade II ** 14.3 8.4 5.9 Zhengzhou International New City V A04 104.9 39.6 65.3 Huzhou Silk Town *** 141.4 22.6 118.8 Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and Technology Innovation Valley 194.4 20.4 174.0 Suzhou Linhu Lake**** 156.4 5.4 151.0 Others 57.5 - 57.5 Total active projects 6,223.3 4,394.1 1,829.2 * The Company owns a 16.66% equity interest in Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd.. which develops Suzhou Suhe Bay. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method. ** The Company owns a 19.99% equity interest in Suzhou Litai Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Gusu Shade II. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method. *** The Company owns a 51% equity interest indirectly in Huzhou Xinhong Renju Construction Development Co., Ltd., which develops Huzhou Silk Town. Based on the articles of association, the company cannot exercise control of Huzhou Silk Town, but has the ability to exercise significant influence over Huzhou Silk Town's operating and financial decisions and accounted for it as an equity method investment. **** The Company owns a 24% equity interest in Suzhou Rongjingchen Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Linhu Lake. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's total saleable GFA was approximately 4,279,200 square meters for active projects and under planning stage projects in China. Below is a summary of all of the Company's projects in China:



Unsold GFA as of June 30, 2020 (m2, 000s) Pre-sales Scheduled





Tongzhou Xinyuan Royal Palace-Beijing 102.3 Q3, 2020

Xinyuan Chang'an Royal Palace-Xi'an 226.0 To be determined

Zhengzhou International New City Land Bank(all land is grouped together and will be developed gradually) 879.3 To be determined

Zhuhai Xin World 70.0 To be determined

Lingshan Bay Dragon Seal-Qingdao 383.1 Q3, 2020

Zhengzhou Hangmei Project Land Bank(all land is grouped together and will be developed gradually) 181.5 To be determined

Wuhan Hidden Dragon Royal Palace 182.9 To be determined

Dalian International Health Technology Town II 34.4 To be determined

Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and Technology Innovation Valley II 262.4 To be determined

Taizhou Yihe Yayuan * 128.1 To be determined









Total projects under planning 2,450.0



Total active projects 1,829.2



Total of all Xinyuan unsold projects in China 4,279.2











* The Company owns 40% equity interest in Taizhou Yiju Real Estate Co., Ltd. which develops Taizhou Yihe Yayuan.

Update on United States Real Estate Projects

At the Oosten project in Brooklyn, New York City, as of June 30, 2020, a total of 179 units out of 216 units were sold. Total revenue from this project has reached US$261.0 million. Of the remaining 37 unsold units, 23 are rented with lease terms ranging from 12 months to 24 months.

At the Hudson Garden project, BLOOM ON FORTY FIFTH, in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan, New York City, as of June 30, 2020, the Company had completed superstructure construction, precast concrete facade, and windows installation. Of the total sellable 34,903 square feet of retail/commercial space, a total of 28,090 square feet have been leased to the U.S. department store retailer Target for a 20 year term and another 1,910 square feet have been leased to a dermatologist's office for a 15 year lease term.

The construction is currently ahead of schedule and under budget. The onsite sales office and model apartments were fully furnished during the second quarter 2020 and ready to show to brokers and potential buyers. The residential unit sales strategy started with a first phase launch in China during Q4 2019 in which we exhibited in five Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, leveraging Xinyuan's own client database and established third-party channels. The start of the second phase in New York City, will depend on the progress of New York City's re-opening from the pandemic.

At the RKO project in Flushing, New York, the Company continued to execute on the planning, governmental approvals, and pre-development activities. As of June 30, 2020, we have engaged GKV Architects to develop new architectural plans, and completed the schematic design for the condo and hotel mixed-use development. The demolition is expected to be completed by the end of November 2020.

Update on the United Kingdom Real Estate Project

During the second quarter of 2020, work on site continued to progress, primarily focused on internal fit out, but completion will be delayed from the contract completion date of October 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19 on construction sites. Our current forecast is that construction will be completed in first quarter 2021, assuming no further restrictions on working conditions.

Of the 423 residential units in The Madison, all of the 104 Affordable Housing apartments have been pre-sold to a regulated affordable housing provider. Of the remaining 319 apartments, 144 apartments have been sold.

Business Outlook

The company expects 2020 contract sales of 20 to 22 billion RMB, with consolidated net income similar to 2019.

However, the above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company's current expectations, which may be subject to change in light of uncertainties relating to future COVID-19 developments.

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,





2020



2020



2019





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



























Total revenue



284,361





125,769





609,439



























Total costs of revenue



(265,143)





(97,663)





(450,224)

Gross profit



19,218





28,106





159,215



























Selling and distribution expenses



(15,943)





(6,340)





(20,633)

General and administrative expenses



(35,434)





(37,678)





(42,343)



























Operating (loss)/income



(32,159)





(15,912)





96,239



























Interest income



4,322





4,169





4,964

Interest expense



(30,434)





(30,263)





(28,384)

Gain on short-term investments



3,460





901





505

Other loss



(1,114)





(208)





(867)

Net gain/(loss) on debt extinguishment



332





(1,110)





(1,955)

Exchange loss



(1,960)





(850)





(4,354)

Share of gain/(loss) of equity investees



473





(1,024)





(1,702)



























(Loss)/income from operations before income taxes



(57,080)





(44,297)





64,446



























Income tax benefits/(expenses)



27,021





5,157





(44,621)



























Net (loss)/income



(30,059)





(39,140)





19,825

Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interest



3,819





(383)





(9,171)

Net (loss)/income attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders



(26,240)





(39,523)





10,654



























(Loss)/earnings per ADS:























Basic



(0.49)





(0.73)





0.19

Diluted



(0.49)





(0.73)





0.19

ADS used in computation:























Basic



53,639





53,904





57,003

Diluted



53,639





53,904





57,371



XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)









Six months ended











June 30,



June 30,









2020



2019









(unaudited)



(unaudited)























Total revenue







410,130





1,078,292























Total costs of revenue







(362,806)





(788,028)

Gross profit







47,324





290,264























Selling and distribution expenses







(22,283)





(40,039)

General and administrative expenses







(73,112)





(78,987)























Operating (loss)/income







(48,071)





171,238























Interest income







8,491





9,049

Interest expense







(60,697)





(52,690)

Gain on short-term investments







4,361





1,676

Other expense







(1,322)





(773)

Loss on extinguishment of debt







(778)





(6,544)

Exchange loss







(2,810)





(809)

Share of loss of equity investees







(551)





(3,302)























(Loss)/income from operations before income taxes







(101,377)





117,845























Income tax benefits/(expenses)







32,178





(79,830)























Net (loss)/income







(69,199)





38,015

Net loss /(income) attributable to non-controlling interest







3,436





(7,752)

Net (loss)/income attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders







(65,763)





30,263























(Loss)/earnings per ADS:



















Basic







(1.22)





0.52

Diluted







(1.22)





0.52

ADS used in computation:



















Basic







53,722





57,950

Diluted







53,722





58,309































XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,





2020



2020



2019





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(audited)

ASSETS























Current assets























Cash and restricted cash



820,769





794,076





989,587

Short-term investments



5,850





7,060





5,596

Accounts receivable



88,103





87,508





97,912

Other receivables



330,833





273,866





287,300

Deposits for land use rights



28,816





25,970





26,375

Other deposits and prepayments



300,348





292,506





277,463

Advances to suppliers



66,317





46,081





44,358

Real estate properties development completed



415,430





434,478





458,205

Real estate properties under development



3,094,871





3,176,368





3,254,388

Amounts due from related parties



266,735





201,958





200,758

Amounts due from employees



1,594





2,392





2,351

Other current assets



18,186





13,999





772



























Total current assets



5,437,852





5,356,262





5,645,065



























Restricted cash, non-current



179,059





138,975





112,998

Real estate properties held for lease, net



511,800





516,158





515,869

Property and equipment, net



40,043





41,086





43,004

Long-term investment



593,547





602,224





613,620

Deferred tax assets



188,034





267,021





260,153

Deposits for land use rights and properties



32,488





32,463





32,969

Amounts due from related parties



39,465





80,824





82,687

Contract cost assets



20,703





22,239





23,093

Operating lease right-of-use assets



8,635





9,563





11,801

Other assets



76,415





77,628





80,405



























TOTAL ASSETS



7,128,041





7,144,443





7,421,664



XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,





2020



2020



2019





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(audited)

LIABILITIES AND























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities























Accounts payable and notes payable



992,679





1,049,106





1,166,660

Short-term bank loans and other debt



56,881





38,719





73,419

Customer deposits



1,224,998





1,152,811





1,106,099

Income tax payable



155,914





279,473





298,228

Other payables and accrued liabilities



530,436





400,140





323,164

Payroll and welfare payable



10,269





10,952





24,224

Current portion of long-term bank loans and other debt



1,177,657





1,393,265





1,418,955

Lease liability, current portion



7,143





12,033





11,284

Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests



6,981





6,856





8,857

Amounts due to related parties



53,667





54,869





53,682



























Total current liabilities



4,216,625





4,398,224





4,484,572



























Non-current liabilities























Long-term bank loans



747,387





795,867





686,065

Other long-term debt



1,026,103





811,717





1,036,691

Deferred tax liabilities



299,468





337,366





338,593

Unrecognized tax benefits



114,085





74,049





73,605

Lease liability



3,373





6,233





10,187

Amounts due to related parties



24,853





-





-



























TOTAL LIABILITIES



6,431,894





6,423,456





6,629,713



























Shareholders' equity























Common shares



16





16





16

Treasury shares



(114,454)





(114,284)





(113,720)

Additional paid-in capital



546,022





544,860





543,291

Statutory reserves



175,002





175,020





175,008

Retained earnings



37,301





85,286





135,873

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(44,843)





(70,745)





(50,167)

Total Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity



599,044





620,153





690,301

Non-controlling interest



97,103





100,834





101,650

Total equity



696,147





720,987





791,951



























TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



7,128,041





7,144,443





7,421,664



