Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 23, 2019
May 17, 2019, 16:30 ET
BEIJING, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or the "Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and in other countries, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019, before the U.S. market open.
The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00am ET on May 23, 2019, to discuss its first quarter 2019 results. Listeners may access the call by dialing:
|
US Toll Free:
|
+1-800-458-4121
|
International:
|
+1-323-794-2093
A webcast will also be available through the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xyre.com.
A replay of the call will be available through May 30, 2019, by dialing:
|
US:
|
+1-844-512-2921
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-6671
|
Access code:
|
6620456
About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, Suzhou, among others. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.
For more information, please contact:
In China:
Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Mr. Charles Wang
Investor Relations Director
Tel: +86 (10) 8588-9376
Email: irteam@xyre.com
ICR, LLC
Mr. William Zima
In U.S.: +1-646-308-1472
Email: William.zima@icrinc.com
Media:
Mr. Edmond Lococo
In China: +86 (10) 6583-7510
Email: Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com
SOURCE Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
