xiQ earns 5 'High Performer' and 'Best Support' recognitions in the ABM category

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- xiQ, the leading Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform and pioneer of Personality-Driven Engagement (PDE), earns a total of 5 badges in the ABM category on G2. xiQ's commitment to empowering B2B professionals with the best-in-class Account-Based Sales and Marketing solutions has resulted in its recognition for:

High Performer 2020

High Performer Enterprise

Best Support Enterprise

High Performer Small Business

Momentum Leader

xiQ's recognition in these categories is purely based on authenticated client reviews provided by xiQ's reputable enterprise customers who have taken time to complete G2's extensive review questionnaire. Companies are starting to recognize xiQ as a leading-edge ABM platform and as a strategic imperative by placing xiQ ahead of all ABM peers in 5 categories.

"We have designed and built the xiQ platform from the ground up, envisioning how B2B sales and marketing would function in an AI-enabled world. We took many bold steps such as building a comprehensive all-in-one marketing and sales platform hosted in the cloud. The results are a streamlined and more agile set of processes that unify B2B sales and marketing while radically lowering total cost of operations," says Usman Sheikh , Founder and CEO of xiQ. "These recognitions are a testament to the veracity of our visionary solutions, echoing the real voice of our customers who are realizing xiQ's value in a new, congested setting. We're very grateful to all our clients who voted," said Sheikh.

Amongst the 5 recognitions, xiQ is also recognized as best-in-class for its vibrant customer support. The platform features easy-to-use solutions that are augmented by a readily available client success team tirelessly dedicated to ensuring that users enjoy a seamless experience.

"These awards are a reflection of xiQ's hard work, innovation and ongoing commitment to providing visionary and practical solutions to enable Account-Based Marketing ,"' said Sheikh.

