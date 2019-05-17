XJTLU brings Moodle - one of the world's most popular open source learning platform - event to China for first time

SUZHOU, China, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, Dr Dougiamas, founder and CEO of Moodle, will deliver the keynote address at China's inaugural MoodleMoot, a conference held around the world to encourage collaboration and sharing of best practices of Moodle. China MoodleMoot, part of XJTLU's 2019 Annual Conference on Higher Education Innovation, will see Dr Dougiamas share his experience in using technology to transform teaching and learning.

Dr Dougiamas, who developed the Moodle software as part of his PhD in Australia and went on to release it to the world as an open source technology in 2002, says he is looking forward to discussing the future of Moodle in China. "Anecdotally, we know many people use Moodle in China - we hope to see many of them at the first China MoodleMoot to help plan the future of Moodle, and open technology in general, in China," he says.

"In the global context, the internet in general, and internet-based education in particular, is becoming a contentious place, with a three-way battle shaping up between proprietary commercial players seeking to control the space versus the widespread availability of free (but not always trustworthy) content vs open technology that is part of established education systems.

"Moodle, which is already used by 60 per cent of all higher education institutions worldwide, stands firmly in the camp of open technology, and is helping to bring together many similarly-minded projects and people to help build open education infrastructure of the future."

Roland Sherwood, manager of the Educational Technologies Team in the Educational Development Unit (ILEAD) at XJTLU, says the University is honoured to host Dr Dougiamas on campus. "Moodle has directly contributed to shaping the educational experiences of a whole generation of learners and educators," he says.

Sherwood says technology is an essential part of modern educational practice yet its use in China is still emerging. "In many areas China is one of the most advanced countries in the world in their ability to create and implement cutting-edge technology to innovative and boost productivity," he says.

"In the field of education however, teaching is often still done through a traditional approach. Educators deliver information, which students are then expected to memorise. In this space, there is not much room for technology.

"But this is changing. I believe technology has the potential to be transformational for China as it gives everyone the chance to access education. Given China has one of the largest populations in the world, and an increasing number of people are pursuing a higher education, technology could help deliver education to the masses."

Dr Dougiamas will speak during China MoodleMoot at 9:00am on May 19 at XJTLU's Central Building, located at 111 Ren'ai Road in Suzhou Industrial Park.

SOURCE Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and Moodle