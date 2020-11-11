XL Axiata Selects Solace to Deliver Enhanced Data Offerings for its Customers

SINGAPORE and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's leading telecommunications services operator, XL Axiata, has chosen Solace to facilitate real-time data flow for its data management mobile application, MyXL.

To cater to the needs of Indonesia's growing number of mobile Internet users, XL Axiata seeks to drive greater customer engagement and create new revenue streams through data-based services on the MyXL application. The adoption of Solace's event broker technology underpins critical real-time data flow between XL Axiata's mobile application and microservices. This allows XL Axiata to build a more powerful, responsive, and feature-rich customer application that can reliably deliver new experiences for their customers by working with partners such as restaurants, hotels, and more.

Before implementing Solace's event broker technology, the MyXL application ran on a service-oriented architecture. However, with Indonesians' increasing appetite for online video and social media content in recent years, coupled with the relatively low price of data per gigabyte, XL Axiata needed to re-evaluate its IT infrastructure to handle the unprecedented volume of data consumption. Adopting an event-driven architecture has enabled XL Axiata to ingest all transaction data around its data offerings and distribute it to relevant systems through a centralized platform. With a cloud-friendly system that integrates multiple systems and clouds, XL Axiata can now more easily connect to its partners and modernize its analytics infrastructure to become more real-time to drive targeted and personalized customer experiences.

"Indonesia has one of the world's highest numbers of Internet users and meeting their demands is no easy feat. We constantly strive to be one step ahead by providing the best possible services and experiences for our customers. Working with Solace has helped to future-proof our MyXL application to easily onboard new systems and partners. It also helps us to roll out new services like 5G, which will enable next-generation applications for our customers," said Yessie D Yosetya, Director & Chief Information-Digital Officer, XL Axiata.

"Our vision is to empower our customers to continuously improve their service offerings by leveraging real-time data," said Kent Nash, General Manager, Middle East, Asia Pacific & Japan, Solace. "We are thrilled to be supporting one of Indonesia's leading telecommunications providers in its digital transformation journey to bring about better data services for Indonesian consumers. This partnership with XL Axiata marks an exciting new milestone for Solace in the region as we seek to support more businesses in achieving real-time responsiveness."

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT. XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata) is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Indonesia, focusing on providing digital services to facilitate the daily activities of the Indonesian society while encouraging the development of Indonesia's digital economy. XL Axiata started operating commercially since October 8th, 1996. As of now, the company provides a variety of services to retail users and corporate customers, supported by quality and wide network throughout Indonesia. Since December 2014, XL Axiata has implemented the 4G LTE network, then followed by the development of commercial 4G LTE network on a national scale and quality back in July 2015. XL Axiata is part of the Axiata Group together with Celcom (Malaysia), Dialog (Sri Lanka), Robi (Bangladesh), Smart (Cambodia), and Ncell (Nepal). Learn more at xlaxiata.co.id.

About Solace

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com .

Media Contacts

Tri Wahyuningsih

Group Head Corporate Communications XL Axiata

[email protected]

+62817113369

RICE for Solace

[email protected]

+65 3157 5685

SOURCE Solace Corporation

Related Links

https://solace.com

