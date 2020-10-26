XLCS Partners advises Blind & Sons in its sale to Heartland Home Services

Based in Northeast Ohio, Blind & Sons specializes in providing total home comfort, offering heating, air conditioning, plumbing, electric, and indoor air quality services. The Company was originally established in 1937 by John W. Blind to offer coal furnaces and gas conversion burners and has continually grown through repeat customers and customer referrals.

Headquartered in Macomb, Michigan, Heartland Home Services is a leading provider of non-discretionary, residential HVAC replacement and maintenance, plumbing, and electrical services. The company services homeowners in Michigan, Indiana, and Kentucky. This is Heartland's fifth strategic acquisition since North Branch Capital became the majority shareholder in November 2017. North Branch Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, with a long history of investing alongside and partnering with management teams in industrial businesses.

"The Blind & Sons owners and management team have built an exceptional business, and the strategic and cultural fit with Heartland and North Branch Capital was immediately evident," said Anthony Contaldo, Partner of XLCS Partners. "We are excited to track their mutual success in the future."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Blind & Sons and the transaction was led by Anthony Contaldo. Completed on June 30, 2020, this transaction marks the eleventh facility and home services industry transaction for XLCS Partners, having previously completed several residential and commercial HVAC, plumbing, and building maintenance transactions.

