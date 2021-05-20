XLCS Partners advises Cypress MultiGraphics in its sale to Resource Label Group

Cypress MultiGraphics was originally founded in 1970 specializing in production of durable labels. Brad Weber, President & CEO, acquired the company in 2006. The company grew to two locations in Tinley Park, Illinois, and Brooklyn Center, Minnesota and has been a constant leader in the industrial label market working with many premier brands. As one of the leading durable label manufacturers in North America, Cypress MultiGraphics serves the Lawn & Garden, HVAC, Power Tools, Medical Equipment, and Appliances industries. The company offers state of the art screen and digital printing of durable nameplates and labels, including doming, as well as graphic overlays and faceplates, short-run hot stamp capabilities and flexographic and digital printing. Both facilities are ISO 9001-2015 registered, provide products that are UL and CSA approved, and are a 3M Select Converter.

"Bob Contaldo initially represented the seller when we bought the business 15 years ago," said Weber. "We have been associated with XLCS with both buying and selling companies ever since. Their in-depth label industry experience, exceptional marketing materials, and highly refined process resulted in a very competitive buying climate. XLCS found a first-class buyer and put my business and employees in good hands. We leaned on the entire XLCS staff throughout the transaction and each team member performed their role at a highly professional, knowledgeable level. They are great people to work with."

Resource Label Group is a leading pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve, and RFID/NFC manufacturer with diverse product offerings for the Food, Beverage, Chemical, Household Products, Personal Care, Nutraceutical, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, and Technology industries. The Franklin, Tennessee, company provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems, and creative solutions that customers require. Cypress MultiGraphics represents the 19th acquisition for Resource Label Group and will increase their manufacturing footprint to 20 locations across North America.

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Cypress MultiGraphics and the transaction was led by Bob Contaldo, Managing Partner. The transaction was completed May 3, 2021.

