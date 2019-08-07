XLCS Partners advises Innovative Components in sale to Essentra

Innovative Components, headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors in North America of knobs, pins, and handles for a broad range of end-markets. In addition to its complete line of standard plastic clamping knobs, the company has engineered a wide variety of custom knobs for specific applications that fill customer's exact needs and specifications. The company was established in 1992 and added its Costa Rica division, Componentes Innovadores Limitada, in 2006.

The combination of Innovative Components and Essentra is highly complementary, with our companies sharing many of the same core values, competencies, and goals," said Mike O'Connor, Innovative Components President. "I am very excited by the joining of our two companies, and I am convinced we will have a successful and profitable integration."

Essentra plc is a United Kingdom based FTSE 250 company organized into four divisions; components solutions, packaging, filter products, and specialist components. Essentra focuses on the light manufacture and distribution of high volume, enabling components, which serve customers in a wide variety of end-markets and geographies. Essentra's global network extends to 34 countries and includes 8,000 employees, 45 principal manufacturing facilities, 30 sales and distribution operations, and 4 research & development centers.

"As a leading provider of knobs, pins, and handles, Innovative Components both strengthens and extends our product range while adding further valuable manufacturing capacity in the Americas," said Paul Forman, Essentra CEO. "Innovative Components is a strong strategic fit with our own successful hardware business and another example of the attractive acquisition opportunities available to our Components division."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Innovative Components and the transaction was led by Anthony Contaldo, Partner. The transaction was completed in June 2019.

"Selling a business is a difficult process, however, XLCS Partners made the process as problem-free as is possible," added O'Connor. "Anthony Contaldo and his team made sure that we received a strong price and that our interests were always protected."

