XLCS Partners advises Silipint in sale to E&A Companies

Silipint, headquartered in Bend, Oregon is the originator of silicone drinkware and has developed a line of patented products including pint glasses, bombers and wine glasses. Silipint's eco-friendly products are tested to the highest standards and the durable nature of silicone makes the products resistant to breaking, cracking, fading, or scratching. From the patio to the campground, beach vacation or daily commute, these colorful, versatile drinking glasses are as flexible in shape as they are in utility. Silipint aims to put a silicone drinking cup, bowl, and straw in every household near and far, and provide unbreakable joy along the way.

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, E&A Companies is a private investment firm with a successful history of working alongside entrepreneurs to help companies reach their true potential. E&A differentiates from other investment groups by working daily with company leaders to help take the business to the next level with a focus on long-term value creation.

Rick Fredland, Silipint's Founder, will continue to lead the company and remains a significant shareholder.

"Rick and his team have built a fantastic business centered around a great product and a company culture that is truly unique," stated Joe Contaldo, Partner of XLCS Partners. "We had a blast working with Rick and value our continued friendship. The sky's the limit for Silipint and we are excited to see where it goes with E&A's consumer product expertise and resources."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Silipint and the transaction was led by Joe Contaldo, Partner and Jay Cremer, Senior Associate. The transaction was completed December 9, 2019.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.

XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. More information is available at www.xlcspartners.com.

