XLCS Partners advises SMF in its sale to Etnyre

SMF specializes in medium to heavy gauge metal fabrications for OEMs in the heavy industrial engine and power generator, wind turbine, and mining and construction equipment markets. The Company provides laser cutting, forming, welding, machining, and finishing services for industrial engine and power generation, comprised of engine oil pans and engine bases, general fabrication for material handling, forestry, industrial components, construction, railroad, oil and gas, and wind tower embedment rings. The Company was established in 1972 in Minonk, Illinois, and expanded in 2013 with an additional facility in Anderson, South Carolina.

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Oregon, Illinois, Etnyre proudly manufactures a wide range of equipment that serves the asphalt roadbuilding industry, from asphalt distributors to chip spreaders and storage tanks to trailers. With this acquisition, the Etnyre group of companies now includes SMF, Rayner Equipment Systems, Bearcat Manufacturing, and E.D. Etnyre Co. This acquisition gives Etnyre additional manufacturing capacity to serve existing customers and entry into oil and gas, power generation, and wind power industries.

"We have known the team at XLCS for several years and have always successfully referred them to trusted friends that own businesses," shared Paul Halvorsen, SMF President. "They have had great success in our area selling some of the most admired businesses and have not only proven themselves with excellent results, but have become known as top professionals throughout the investment banking space. Our specific deal required not only extreme attention to detail but also proper respect and diligence for all those involved. We realized a superb deal even amongst one of the most challenging times in business and our country's history. The whole team at XLCS performs to the highest level at all times and treats every detail as critical."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to SMF and the transaction was led by Bob Contaldo, Managing Partner and head of the firm's Metal Fabrication Industry Practice Group. The transaction was completed October 27, 2020.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.

XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. www.xlcspartners.com

Media Contact:

Kendra Span

[email protected]

847.836.7035

SOURCE XLCS Partners, Inc.

Related Links

xlcspartners.com

