XLCS Partners advises Unique Airmotive Services in sale to Mill Hill Capital

"Given recent strong growth and industry tailwinds, we needed a trusted investment banking team who could help us navigate our strategic alternatives," explained Karl Brown, UAS' Chairman. "We turned to XLCS because of their depth of knowledge in aerospace and aviation, deep industry relationships with the most aggressive buyers, and their relentless focus on client service. Patrick and the team at XLCS Partners were instrumental in positioning the business for a successful outcome."

UAS President, Roger Brochu, added, "XLCS delivered flawlessly on the sale process, earning the entire management team's confidence and trust. We feel like we made new friends for years to come, while also achieving all of our goals for the business, including positioning UAS for strong future growth."

Based out of Naples, Florida, Mill Hill Capital is a private investment firm focused on acquisitions, recapitalizations, and founder liquidity events for middle market companies. Mill Hill's team spans fifty years of investing and operational experience in aviation, aerospace, automotive, building products, medical products, and distribution.

"This transaction further demonstrates XLCS Partners' position as the industry leader for advising high growth aerospace companies," stated Joe Contaldo, Partner and Head of XLCS's Aerospace & Defense Practice Group. "Our track record and commitment to the sector uniquely positions us an ideal partner for companies seeking the best M&A advice."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to UAS and the transaction was led by Patrick Warren, Managing Director and Jay Cremer, Senior Associate. The transaction was completed December 16, 2019.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.

XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. More information is available at www.xlcspartners.com.

