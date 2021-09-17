XLerate Group Acquires Clark County Auto Auction

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. and CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The XLerate Group announces the addition of the newest member to its auction family with the acquisition of Clark County Auto Auction (CCAA). CCAA is run by the third generation of the Fetter family and is well known and highly respected by regional dealers and increasingly by national consignors, too. XLerate Group now operates under fifteen auction brands with fixed-site and mobile sales in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.

XLerate's CEO Cam Hitchcock stated, "the Fetter family has built an outstanding sale and legacy over the last four decades, capped off by the construction of a state-of-the-art auction campus in 2018. Paul Fetter will continue the family legacy and will run CCAA in his capacity as General Manager." CCAA has a very significant market presence in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois. We look forward to helping Paul and his team continue to grow volumes at CCAA."

Matt Fetter, principal owner at CCAA, remarked that "for 40 years, our business has had the pleasure of serving auto dealers in our region. Joining Xlerate group and utilizing their many resources will put CCAA in the best position to continue to serve and grow long term. Their commitment to the industry and focus on customer service very much aligns with our own views, which makes Xlerate a great fit for CCAA."

Chuck Tapp, EVP of XLerate commented that, "We are pleased to officially welcome Matt, Paul and CCAA into the XLerate family. Paul is a proven operator with 35+ years at CCAA and a laser focus on customer service. He has an intimate knowledge of CCAA"s regional customer base and their expectations."

CCAA has dealer consignment and fleet/lease sales each Wednesday at its Jeffersonville, IN facility. The auction operates a seven-lane arena, reconditioning, and mechanical centers on approximately 55 total acres (www.clarkcountyautoauction.com).

ABOUT THE XLERATE GROUP: XLerate Group Auctions are a leading group of independent auctions with 22 different simulcast online/physical sales combined with remote and off-site dealer sales, in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin. wwwXLerategroup.com

