XM Cyber Named "Black Unicorn" for Third Year in a Row

XM Cyber competed against many of the industry's leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The term "Baby Black Unicorn" signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value within 3-5 years as determined by private or public investment.

"We are honored and thrilled to see our company be named a Black Unicorn for the third year in a row," said Noam Erez, CEO and co-founder of XM Cyber. "XM Cyber brings a new approach that uses the attacker's perspective to find, prioritize and remediate all possible attack paths across on-premises and multi-cloud networks to disrupt attacks before they disrupt business."

"Organizations are increasingly aware that it's not if, but when, an attacker will breach the enterprise network to gain access to their critical assets. The question is then what path will they choose to propagate the network, taking advantage of misconfigurations, bad identity hygiene and vulnerabilities."

The judges were CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH-certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of each submission including data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.

"We're pleased to name XM Cyber as a winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our third annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com , David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com , Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com .

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is the global leader in attack path management. XM Cyber brings a new approach that uses the attacker's perspective to find and remediate critical attack paths across on-premises and multi-cloud networks. The XM Cyber platform enables companies to rapidly respond to cyber risks affecting their business-sensitive systems by continuously finding new exposures, including exploitable vulnerabilities and credentials, misconfigurations, and user activities. XM Cyber constantly simulates and prioritizes attack paths putting mission-critical systems at risk, providing context-sensitive remediation options. Founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community, XM Cyber has offices in North America, Europe, and Israel.

For more information: www.xmcyber.com

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists-2021/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG).

SOURCE XM Cyber

