XM Cyber Partners with Germany-based Value-Added Distributor ICOS to Address the DACH Region Market

"XM brings a new approach that uses the attacker perspective to find and remediate critical attack paths toward organizations' crown jewels across on-premises and multi-cloud networks," explained Erez Jacobson, Channels Sales Director, EMEA & APAC, XM Cyber. "We are a fast-growing business and need to scale through our partners ecosystem. The agreement with ICOS is an exciting development to consolidate our footprint in the DACH market."

ICOS is a partner of some of the leading technology vendors in the sector, offering resellers the infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions that are most in line with the new paradigms of enterprise IT.

"XM Cyber's ability to automate and systemize attack simulation provides a unique and cost-effective approach to identify and remediate security risks before they are exploited," said Federico Marini, Managing Director, ICOS. "XM Cyber will now be able to make its advanced functionality available to a broader range of clients in the DACH market."

Pathfinder Partner Program

XM Cyber's Pathfinder Partner Program focuses on supporting channel partners with access to technology, marketing support and opportunity acceleration. The program aims to drive partner profitability and success starting with training and business planning, supported by a dedicated professional team and an online partner portal.

XM Cyber's account team works with partners to develop long-term goals focusing on customer success, sales team effectiveness and revenue development. Their expertise in the security industry and channel success has already driven a global expansion of XM Cyber through the channel.

Customers can purchase products through XM Cyber authorized distributors in their region or country. Distributors have the ability to recruit and expand the XM Cyber business within their provided territory.

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is the global leader in cyberattack path management. The XM Cyber platform enables companies to rapidly respond to cyber risks affecting their business-sensitive systems by continuously finding new exposures, including exploitable vulnerabilities and credentials, misconfigurations, and user activities. XM Cyber constantly simulates and prioritizes the attack paths putting mission-critical systems at risk, providing context-sensitive remediation options. XM Cyber helps to eliminate 99% of the risk by allowing IT and Security Operations to focus on the 1% of the exposures before they get exploited to breach the organization's "crown jewels" – its critical assets. XM Cyber was founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community and has offices in North America, Europe, and Israel.

About ICOS

ICOS has been operating for more than 30 years in the Italian market as a value-added distributor (VAD), offering the channel IT solutions and services designed to enable customers to tackle the most complex business challenges successfully. Today, ICOS provides a full range of Enterprise Data Centre, Cloud and Cybersecurity solutions, with a particular focus on the trends that are shaping the Digital Transformation. Thanks to numerous technology partnerships, ICOS offers a comprehensive set of market-leading and emerging solutions for SMEs and large enterprises, complementing them with technical, marketing and training services. Headquartered in Ferrara, ICOS addresses the whole national territory through sales offices in Milan, Rome and Bolzano. Additional information at www.icos.it

