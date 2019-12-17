XMC Introduces 50nm High-Performance Serial NOR Flash Memory

WUHAN, China, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a world leading provider of non-volatile memory, XMC, a core subsidiary of Unigroup, today announced the mass production status of new SPI NOR Flash series - XM25QWxxC, with the industry's advanced 50nm Floating Gate NOR Flash manufacturing process, which features wide voltage range and low power consumption, offering excellent design flexibility for IoT, wearable and other power consumption sensitive applications.

The read speed of XM25QWxxC family is up to 108MHz within full power supply range from 1.65V to 3.6V(supported in all Single/Dual/Quad I/O and QPI mode), which offers much faster and stronger performance than other suppliers in all supply voltage range, WITHOUT any slow-down of the clock speed after the supply voltage drops. The transfer rates can outperform standard 8 and 16-bit Parallel Flash memories. The Continuous Read Mode allows for efficient memory access with as few as 8-clocks of instruction-overhead to read a 24-bit address, allowing true XIP (execute in place) operation.

XM25QWxxC supports SOP8 and USON8 packages, which can help customer develop products with compact physical dimensions.

"The XM25QWxxC family products leverage the industry's advanced 50nm Floating Gate NOR Flash process and enable more than 1.5X longer battery for portable devices. Also, customers can achieve better inventory control with the wide range power supply feature," said Holly Sun, Vice President of Operation Center at XMC. "This product series marks a key milestone of XMC's own brand strategy to expand its high-performance memory portfolio by continuously developing innovative products for the always growing IoT market in the future."

More information, please contact Sales_Support@xmcwh.com

About XMC

Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("XMC") was founded in Wuhan, China in 2006 and offers comprehensive 300mm foundry services to its worldwide customers, focusing on R&D and manufacturing of NOR Flash, CMOS Image Sensor ("CIS") chips and MCU platform. As of today, XMC has offices in cities such as Shanghai, Suzhou, Shenzhen and Japan to provide business and technical services to customers in China and around the world. XMC is one of the leading NOR Flash suppliers in China and beyond, with products covering various commercial and industrial markets globally. The CIS manufactured by XMC combines the advantages of high performance and low power consumption and has been widely used in the application of the smart phone market.

