XM.com Collects Two Wins as Part of the 2020 World Finance Forex Awards

LONDON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forex broker XM.com has picked up two accolades as part of World Finance's 2020 Forex Awards, winning Best FX Broker, Europe, and Best FX Broker, Australasia. The award wins highlight the sterling work undertaken by the company during what has been a volatile period for the forex industry. Trade tensions, Brexit and global political developments have given forex brokers plenty to think about over the last twelve months.

The World Finance Forex Awards celebrate the businesses that see volatility as an opportunity and use educational tools to steer their customers in the right direction. The forex market may give individuals the chance to make sizable profits, but it also comes with risk. The most trust-worthy brokers understand this and never hesitate to inform their customers of the importance of taking a long-term view rather than adopting a get-rich-quick approach.

One of the factors that led to XM.com picking up two World Finance Forex Awards was the importance that the firm places upon education. XM.com's Learning Centre contains live webinars, Q&A sessions, trading session analysis and much more. XM.com's corporate social responsibility initiatives also factored highly in the judges' decision making, with the firm regularly contributing to medical, environmental and social causes.

The World Finance Forex Awards have been running since 2011, shining a light on the most forward-thinking and responsible brokers operating in the industry. Through its commitment to regulatory compliance, responsible trading and expert advice, XM.com continues to stand-out as one of the sector's leading lights.

