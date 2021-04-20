XNK Therapeutics appoints Michael Uhlin as Chief Scientific Officer

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced the appointment of Professor Michael Uhlin as Chief Scientific Officer, effective August 1st. He will be a member of the company's management team.

Michael Uhlin, PhD, will be responsible for defining, implementing, and developing the company's scientific strategy. He will lead a team involved in R&D and manufacturing with focus on platform development as well as improving production processes and executing operational research plans.

Professor Uhlin received his master's degree in medical research with a focus on biomedicine from Karolinska Institutet (KI) in 2002 and his PhD in Infection Biology from KI in 2006. Since then, he has held several senior positions primarily within clinical immunology and cellular therapy at KI and Karolinska University Hospital, Stockholm, including serving as Head of Clinical Immunology, Department of Clinical Immunology and Transfusion Medicine at the Karolinska University Hospital.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Michael to XNK Therapeutics. With his long scientific experience and excellent track record within clinical immunology, Michael will be instrumental in the development of the scientific strategy for the company's NK cell-based therapies" said Johan Liwing, CEO of XNK Therapeutics.

"XNK is a leading company in an exciting field of biotechnology, currently getting a lot of international attention", said Professor Uhlin. "I am very excited to join XNK to further develop its scientific strategy."

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics

Tel: +46 706 70 36 75

E-mail: [email protected]

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and leading investigational drug candidate have ideal properties for targeting cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. It is foreseen that the product will bring a critical component to tomorrow's cancer treatment strategies. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

About XNK Therapeutics' technology platform

The platform has ideal properties to produce autologous NK cell-based drug candidates for targeting malignant diseases across a wide range of indications in mono- and combination therapy. It encompasses a unique closed manufacturing system for development of the NK cell-based products. The process includes a selective expansion and activation of NK cells from peripheral blood of patients with cancer. The product is produced in less than three weeks. It is delivered to the clinic upon need, where the product is thawed and infused into the patient without any further processing. The product has demonstrated an up to 10-year stability in liquid nitrogen. The assets of XNK Therapeutics are protected by patents in the US, Europe and certain other jurisdictions. Additional patent applications have been filed.

