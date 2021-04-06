XOi and Atlantic Constructors continue providing top commercial and industrial service in central Virginia

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies , providers of a cloud-based mobile application that connects field service contractors with an industry-leading online knowledge base, is extending its collaboration with Atlantic Constructors, Inc ., the leading commercial and industrial service and construction provider for central Virginia.

XOi's powerful data-driven technology empowers Atlantic Constructors to continue delivering the region's premier turnkey HVAC, plumbing, electrical and safety construction and service for the commercial, manufacturing, industrial and medical and health care spaces.

"Atlantic Constructors is committed to safely and efficiently serve our customers with high-quality solutions that fit their exact needs," said Dan Schultheis Jr., vice president of service and special projects for Atlantic Constructors. "XOi equips us to offer multiple services and industry-leading response times while maintaining the quality and innovation our customers expect."

With XOi, Atlantic Constructors technicians can share real-time remote jobsite video and documentation with team leaders and customers, streamlining workflows and providing unprecedented access and transparency.

"The flexibility and efficiency XOi provides is helping Atlantic Constructors strengthen its position as the top service and construction provider in the region," said Aaron Salow, CEO and founder of XOi. "The workflows and transparency supported by our technology allows Atlantic's technicians and management to focus on extraordinary customer experience instead of administrative tasks."

For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io .

