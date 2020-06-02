XOi announces new digital media strategist

"This is a fantastic opportunity to tell XOi's story by connecting with multiple audiences across many different platforms," Determann said. "And it isn't just about this company and its services – the XOi story includes the contractors and partners we work with and how XOi helps them perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively."

Determann, a veteran of the United States Air Force and a former law enforcement officer, developed a passion for video storytelling by recording his personal hunting trips. That experience inspired him to pursue a new career path in video production. Determann joined XOi while studying film/video and photographic arts at Nossi College of Art in Nashville, where he earned a bachelor's degree. Determann moved into his new position after graduation.

"Cory brings the same discipline and energy to XOi that he demonstrated when he decided to follow his dream," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "His authenticity and dedication come through in his work. We're confident that Cory will help XOi share its mission and keep growing."

For more information about XOi, visit http://www.xoi.io.

About XOi Technologies

As one of the fastest growing startups in Nashville, Tennessee, XOi Technologies is changing the way field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries capture data, communicate with stakeholders, and service their customers. XOi Vision is a cloud-based mobile application that puts the resources remote field technicians need in the palm of their hands through access to a comprehensive library of manuals and diagrams, training content, and the ability to facilitate real-time remote video support. Workflow automation ensures every job is accurately and visually documented for both internal record and external customer transparency. Through artificial intelligence, Vision simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE XOi Technologies

