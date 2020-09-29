XOi names Connor Kelly director of business development and partnerships

"Connor brings a unique combination of skill, drive and experience to this position," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "He's serving as a bridge between some essential departments as we position XOi for a period of innovation and growth. And he's already proven himself to be a fit with our culture – Connor has been involved in the tech and startup industries in Nashville for several years, so he really understands XOi's emphasis on being a great place to work while making customer experience a top priority."

Kelly, a University of Maryland, College Park graduate, previously held business development, sales and management positions at Built Technologies, Emma, Inc., Advanced Network Solutions and Ease Technologies. His official duties at XOi include identifying and developing new business and partnership opportunities and strategies; managing sales and client relationships; leading strategic initiatives for partnerships; and collaborating with senior management on goals, planning, and forecasting.

"It's an exciting time to join XOi," Kelly said. "The field service technology field is advancing and growing so rapidly, and XOi is at the front of those developments. We're working hard to reach some major immediate goals and also to plan a roadmap for future growth, which takes innovation, passion and collaboration. Those are traits I've demonstrated throughout my career and that I see on display every day at XOi."

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io .

