XOi Technologies announces integration with estimate and quoting software Quadra

The integration, which combines XOi's evidence-based visual inspections and proof of work capabilities with Quadra's consistent, reliable and proven method for converting opportunities into high-margin sales, allows users to sign more maintenance contracts and drive incremental project and service work.

"Quadra's customers experience the same issues as XOi's customers, making this integration an ideal fit," said Aaron Salow, CEO and founder of XOi Technologies, "Both XOi and Quadra are dedicated to helping commercial and industrial contractors overcome labor shortages and increase the efficiency of service, maintenance and repair operations. The question isn't whether to adopt technology to do that – it's selecting the best technology for your needs, and we're confident this partnership will help more contractors increase productivity."

XOi helps field technicians work more effectively and efficiently by using photo and video documentation and real-time remote video support. Quadra allows contractor salespeople and service technicians to provide detailed estimates and quotes quickly and accurately. The integration enables technicians to either take videos and photos to send back to the office for inside sales to produce a quote or the technician can use the Quadra mobile app to create the quote themselves.

"For years, generating quotes has been a time-consuming task for technicians," said Justin Payton, Service Manager of SitelogiQ. "Our solution takes the burden away from them so they can focus on service and installation. Working with XOi means that contractors can increase efficiency and also improve the customer experience to build trust and long-term relationships."

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io.

About ERTH

ERTH Corporation is a diverse company with origins in the utility industry. Owned by nine municipal shareholders, ERTH has grown to be a leading provider of products and services in many industries including utility, energy retailer, municipal, and commercial and industrial to name a few. With customers across North America, ERTH is committed to improving the overall customer experience while helping to lower operating and maintenance expenses for our customers. ERTH has offices throughout southwestern Ontario including Ingersoll, Toronto, London, Aylmer, Thorndale and Goderich.

ERTH is in a very unique position being owned by municipalities and also owning a local distribution company (LDC), ERTH Power Corporation. These relationships have given ERTH an in-depth understanding of the municipal and utility worlds, which in turn allows us to provide exceptional products and services to these and related industries.

