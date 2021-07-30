Xoran Technologies sponsors clinical research at Providence Saint John's Health Center, Santa Monica, CA

The study includes patients undergoing complex cranial neurosurgical procedures which can greatly benefit from low dose intraoperative imaging—allowing surgeons to view anatomy during surgery and confirming surgical completeness. These procedures can include endonasal pituitary and skull base tumor resection, and open craniotomy treatment of tumors such as meningioma, glioblastoma, or acoustic neuroma, ventricular shunts and/or neurosurgical procedures for hydrocephalus, deep brain stimulation electrodes, subdural hematoma evacuation, or ventricular endoscopy.

The study is designed to examine benefits associated with easily obtained CT imaging of the head at the point of care, instead of transporting the critical patient to a conventional scanner. Other points of interest include the ability to obtain intra-operative imaging prior to procedure completion, the potential for reduced radiation exposure, ease-of-use, and ease-of-access to imaging.

Principal investigators of the study include Chester Griffiths MD, FACS, Professor of Surgery and Garni Barkhoudarian MD, FAANS, Associate Professor of Neuroscience / Neurosurgery. Co-investigators are Daniel Kelly MD, Kian Karimi MD, and Nathan Pierce MD.

"We are very pleased to support doctors Griffiths and Barkhoudarian, and his colleagues—to see the xCAT IQ used intraoperatively, advancing the field of medical imaging in support of these complex neurosurgical cases," said Laura Dennis, Xoran's Vice-President of Sales and Marketing. "Xoran is committed to meeting the needs of today's surgeons, helping them provide real-time low dose imaging, in the OR and the critical care unit."

xCAT IQ is a mobile CT scanner which can be positioned in the operating room to acquire cranial images at the time of surgery. This device, which resembles a large cart, is relatively compact, can be pushed into position by a single operator. Once in place, acquisition of the CT scan takes about 40 seconds and image reconstruction takes a couple of minutes.

With a two-decade track record of innovation in medical CBCT imaging, Xoran understands the CT needs and practical considerations in both the OR and office settings.

About Xoran Technologies

Since 2001, Xoran is the pioneer and medical market leader in low-dose radiation, cone beam CT systems specifically designed for the patient's point-of-care. Providers around the world rely on our industry-leading MiniCAT™, xCAT™, VetCAT and vTRON systems to diagnose and treat patients. Xoran is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

For more information visit www.xorantech.com/xCAT

Pacific Neuroscience Institute www.PacificNeuro.org

© 2021 Xoran Technologies, LLC

SOURCE Xoran Technologies, LLC