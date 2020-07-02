Xovis Multiplies Your Options in One Fell Swoop

As Xovis Head of Retail Anne Wyder explains, "COVID-19 has made face masks compulsory in many public places; we have responded by developing a new AI feature for our sensors to recognize whether or not face masks are in fact being worn. In a bid to help businesses adhere to public health regulations, this new software plugin for Face Mask Detection will be free of charge until the end of the year for our integrator partners working with the Xovis Cloud Account."

Despite COVID-19, and at the same time because of the global crisis that has ensued, Xovis is actively providing technological solutions for both occupancy and physical distancing management. As Xovis CPO Christian Studer puts it: "We have been busy – we've not only finished development of the much-anticipated View Direction plugin for in-store analytics, but in an agile response to changing market demands also stepped up to the plate and created something extra in our firmware for our customers. Both Face Mask Detection and View Direction features provide deeper insight into customer behavior – the analysis of which has become more important than ever before."

As the undisputed innovator of people flow technology based on 3D stereovision sensors, Xovis is committed to bringing the best products and services to customers and partners alike. Because people count.

