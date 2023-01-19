XP Health and The Health Benefit Alliance™ Partner to Deliver Digital-first, Affordable Vision Benefit that Helps Remove Barriers to Care

HBAVision™, powered by XP Health, provides HBA clients' plan participants both essential eyewear and eye care coverage

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XP Health, the company dedicated to democratizing vision care with a digital-first vision benefits platform, today announces a partnership with The Health Benefit Alliance™ ( HBA ), to deliver an easy-to-use, easy-to-administer, and affordable vision benefit that helps remove barriers to care.

The XP Health digital-first approach will help drive incremental growth and overall satisfaction for HBA, giving it a fully functional vision benefits platform for its clients and their plan participants. HBA is committed to removing the barriers to care by designing affordable health plans for employers and employees who have been inadequately served by traditional benefit providers.

XP Health launched for new HBA clients and clients renewing in January 2023 and will roll out to new and renewing clients throughout the year. XP Health will be offered as HBAVisionSM in all but HBA's lowest-level health plan design.

"HBA clients will get to offer the XP Network we're launching with both our XP Marketplace for glasses/contacts AND in-person eye exams, which gives us a network of providers/optometrists and access to 99,000+ provider-locations," said Antonio Moraes, CEO, and co-founder of XP Health. "Almost every enrolled HBA plan participant gets this by default at no added cost, which makes vision care more accessible and affordable. Our commitment to democratize access to high-quality, delightful vision care experiences for hundreds of millions of people will be accelerated with this partnership."

HBA's growing clientele receives access to HBAVisionSM, powered by XP Health through their HBA portal, including both eyewear and in-person eye exam coverage, and access to exclusive savings on designer brands. In addition, HBA client plan participants can save time by uploading prescriptions, trying on glasses virtually, and ordering contacts or glasses in minutes with no copays, no claims, and no hassles.

"We admire XP Health's drive to disrupt a healthcare delivery system that has failed or underserved a large portion of the working population," said Matt Esposito, president of HBA. "By partnering with XP Health, we can change the rules of the game by extending value to every plan participant regardless of need for Rx glasses. We especially like the technology-driven convenience features that make the XP Health offer different and will appeal to our clients and their plan participants."

XP Health democratizes access to high-quality, delightful experiences in vision care that double coverage and reduce costs. It is a digital-first vision platform focused on eye exams and eyewear that uses customer-centric design and technology to create a better member experience and improve access. XP Health was founded to combat the often confusing, expensive, and frustrating experiences common with vision care and vision insurance. XP Health was named to Fast Company's 2021 list of "The World's Most Innovative Companies" and over the past year has expanded from 30 to 1500+ customers, including DocuSign, Navistar, Chegg, Sequoia Consulting, and strategic partner Guardian Life Insurance. To learn more visit xphealth.co .

The Health Benefit Alliance™ was founded in 2018 to address a market in dire need of affordable health benefit choices for all employees. By leveraging innovation and aggressive sourcing through best-in-class partners, HBA consults on valuable plan features to provide a unique and comprehensive menu of affordable, ERISA and ACA compliant health benefit plan designs that mitigate barriers to care and satisfy a broad range of consumer price points. To learn more visit: healthbenefitalliance.com

