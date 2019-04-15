Xperteks Partners with ADT Cybersecurity to Elevate their Managed Services Providership (MSP) to a Master Level for SMB's and Enterprise Clients

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xperteks, a leading master technology services provider (MTSP), announced today that the company has finalized a partnership with ADT Cybersecurity , increasing Xperteks capacity to deliver cybersecurity and physical security solutions for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprise businesses. The strategic partnership allows Xperteks to expand its services, going from a managed services provider (MSP) to being a full-fledged MTSP who can offer cybersecurity and physical security solutions. Xperteks will now fulfill the needs of any sized organization, entrepreneurs and enterprises alike who will benefit from this partnership. Xperteks already offers managed IT services , cybersecurity , cloud management , structured cabling , and datacenter services and that breadth of service offering will now include additional services such as, managed detection & response (MDR), Endpoint detection & response (EDR), IP surveillance, intruder detection, fire detection and more.

"One of the most common problems that customers encounter when they work with a handful of technology vendors, instead of a sole provider, is the endless fingerpointing and blaming between vendors. For example, the VoIP provider blames the cloud virtualization provider for usurpring all of the bandwidth and at the end of the day, neither technology is working properly and the customer is left confused and frustrated after investing substantially in modernizing their infrastructure," states Marcial Velez, CEO of Xperteks. He adds, "The reason we're so excited about this partnership is because we can elevate our customers' experience drastically. We have the capacity to take full ownership of our customers' enhanced technology experience and we can ensure that our customers have technology that makes them more productive than ever before and more importantly, that it all works together harmoniously."

The partnership with ADT affords Xperteks access to a services arm with a national reach and experience serving Fortune 100 organizations. According to the Poneman Institute, "the average cost of a data breach to a US-based company in 2017 is $7.91M," which is why many organizations are investing more heavily in cybersecurity.

The partnership was announced in tandem with the launch of Xperteks new website which further expands on the Company's services to help business improve productivity, enhance their customer experience, streamline operations and leverage futuristic technology to give them a competitive advantage in their respective markets. The new site can be found at https://www.xperteks.com .

"We can't wait to help the business community strengthen their security levels, so that they can get back to focusing on what matters most, finding new ways to grow their organizations instead of worrying about IT," concludes Velez.

ABOUT XPERTEKS

Xperteks Computer Consultancy, Inc., a master technology services provider founded in 2001. We provide enterprise-grade technology services to small and midsized businesses and enterprises nationwide. We specialize in managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud management, structured cabling, physical security, and datacenter solutions. Xperteks is the ultimate source for any business to access teams of technology experts who will secure, implement and manage the right technology to increase profitability and gain a significant competitive advantage in the marketplace. As a certified New York minority-owned business enterprise (MBE), Xperteks provides technology solutions for local and state governments as well as the fortune 500 organizations as a supplier for the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

