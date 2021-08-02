XpertHR Acquires Gapsquare to Provide Advanced Pay Equity Solutions

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XpertHR, the provider of expert insight and practical tools to help organizations achieve greater efficiency, reduce risk and increase employee engagement, and part of RELX, has today announced the acquisition of Gapsquare, the provider of advanced people analytics software which analyses and tracks pay disparity, pay equality and pay gap data.

Gapsquare provides HR and Reward professionals with actionable insights about their company's existing pay gaps through their flagship software FairPay® Pro. Advanced statistical analysis identifies variables for employee demographics such as gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation and disability, identifying the causes of pay gaps, and proposing and tracking remedial actions.

Dr. Zara Nanu founded Gapsquare after hearing the World Economic Forum's prediction that it would take 217 years before the Gender Pay Gap could be closed. The company is now driving change for hundreds of thousands of employees around the globe, hoping to achieve fair pay today.

Gapsquare's valuable solutions and deep expertise will strengthen XpertHR's compliance, best practice and reward offerings in the U.K. and U.S. With the addition of Gapsquare, XpertHR is well placed to address the pay equity challenges faced by organizations by leveraging Cendex, its advanced, live reward-data solution.

Scott Walker, Managing Director XpertHR, says: "I am excited to bring Gapsquare into the XpertHR family. Our mission is a simple one: to create purposeful workplaces for every person in every organization. Both businesses are dedicated to improving the experiences of millions of working professionals around the globe. By combining Gapsquare's advanced technology with XpertHR's expertise in reward data, we can better equip employers to build a world where work is inclusive, where pay meets value and diverse talent thrives."

XpertHR will retain the trusted Gapsquare brand, and co-founders Dr. Zara Nanu and Ion Suruceanu will continue to lead the business with the support of the XpertHR leadership team.

Dr. Zara Nanu, CEO & co-founder, comments: "We know for many businesses transparency around compensation fairness and pay reporting is high on the agenda. Gartner research indicates that over 80% businesses globally are driven to take action around pay equity and pay gaps as the workforce is changing and younger generations entering the workforce are increasingly interested in transparency, sustainability and equality. By joining forces, XpertHR and Gapsquare are better equipped to support our customers' evolving needs and those of the businesses around the globe."

About XpertHR

XpertHR is part of RELX, the global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. XpertHR provides expert insight and practical tools to help organizations achieve greater efficiency, reduce risk and increase employee engagement.

XpertHR has been providing HR solutions since 2002, empowering organizations to build successful workforces and create a purposeful workplace for all. Today, we are delivering smarter data analysis tools and cutting-edge technology to support future demands on HR in an increasingly digital world.

xperthr.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalization is approximately £40.9bn | €47.9bn | $56.8bn.

RELX.com

About Gapsquare

Gapsquare develops software which analyses and tracks pay disparity, pay equality and pay gap data to produce instant reports for companies. The Gapsquare team is made up of data, technology and AI experts and experienced equality and diversity practitioners who have built their flagship software – FairPay® Pro – to allow companies to build the fairer workplaces of the future. Gapsquare's clients include London Metropolitan Police, Serco and Addleshaw Goddard to name a few.

