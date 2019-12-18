XpertHR Offers Guidance on New Employment Laws Taking Effect at New Year

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of the new year brings a flurry of new employment laws at the federal, state and local levels, says a new XpertHR report. With more than 140 new compliance requirements across more than 30 states and 30 localities, HR professionals can face penalties if they don't stay on top of these developments in 2020.

"From increases in the minimum wage and new payroll requirements to new health insurance laws and discrimination and harassment protections, employers have much to get ready for in 2020 – both federally and on the state and local levels," says Jessica Webb-Ayer, XpertHR Legal Editor. "Employers should plan accordingly so they are not caught off guard when the changes that impact them take effect."

Beginning January 1 (December 31, 2019, in New York), the minimum wage rate will increase in 21 states and in many localities across the US. Some cities - including Denver, Colorado; St. Paul, Minnesota; and South San Francisco, California - have minimum wage laws taking effect for the first time.

Leave benefits, both paid and unpaid, continue to expand at the state and local level. Employers in Nevada, Washington, and Duluth, Minnesota, have new obligations related to paid leave. At the same time, in New York and Rhode Island benefits will expand under existing paid leave laws.

New laws affecting health care coverage continue the trend of increasing mandates and expanding required coverage. Individual health insurance mandates similar to the one established by the federal Affordable Care Act take effect in California, Rhode Island and Vermont. Connecticut and New York are expanding coverage in group health plans, while Louisiana will prohibit certain lifetime and annual limits on coverage.

Several states are strengthening workplace protections against discrimination and harassment. Illinois, for example, is implementing sweeping changes to existing law to increase these protections, including requiring annual sexual harassment prevention training for employees.

Employers also should take note of a number of other upcoming laws related to data security, noncompete agreements and preemployment screening. New payroll requirements take effect as well, covering withholding, pay statements, deductions and, in the District of Columbia, the use of third-party payroll providers to pay tipped employees.

