XPG Becomes an Official Sponsor of Jeremy Lin's J.Storm Esports Organization

"We are delighted to be furthering our collaborating with Team J.Storm and supporting their quest to become one of the world's premier esports organizations," said Simon Chen, ADATA chairman and CEO. "With world-class XPG gaming products in hand, we trust J.Storm team members will be well equipped to take on the challenges that lay ahead of them in the competitive landscape of professional esports."

J.Storm is a professional North America-based esports team headed by NBA star Jeremy Lin and consists of two squads, one dedicated to Dota 2 and one to Fortnite. J.Storm is currently ranked twenty-first in Dota 2 internationally and third in North America. Early this year, J.Storm took home the Dota 2 championship title at WSOE (World Showdown of Esports).

The XPG PRECOG headset is the world's first dual-driver gaming headset. The headset features three audio modes (FPS, Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound, and Music) for optimized sound for different applications and ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation) technology to help gamers communicate with team members clearly regardless of ambient noise.

"Our partnership with XPG will put J.Storm on the right footing to reach new heights in the world of professional esports," said Jeremy Lin, honorary captain of J.Storm. "Through perseverance, dedication, lots of practice, and now with the latest gear from XPG, we're ready to take on the competition and show them what we're capable of."

XPG has recently expanded its product offering, which now includes six product lines including PRECOG headsets, XPG BATTLEGROUND mouse pads, SUMMONER keyboards, BATTLE CRUISER and INVADER PC cases, LEVANTE water cooling systems, and CORE REACTOR power supply units. New products from XPG's expanded product lines will be launched in August of 2019.

XPG was established by ADATA with the aim of providing high-performance products to gamers, esports pros, and tech enthusiasts. XPG is committed to developing products that help users achieve extreme performance; therefore, it works closely with the gaming and esports community to gather insight into the real needs of users and incorporate it into its hardware. Beyond performance, every XPG product surpasses the rigorous ADATA A+ testing methodology, which ensures the highest standards of stability and reliability. Not only do XPG products sport solid functionality and durability, but they also shine through with sheer cool designs that have earned prestigious international accolades such as Japan's Good Design Award. XPG delivers extreme gaming experiences to help make every moment exciting.

