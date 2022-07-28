Xplor Technologies launches Xplor Spot Connect, Propelling Dry Cleaning Businesses into the Future with Workflow Automation

ATLANTA, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplor Technologies, a global platform integrating software, payments, and Commerce Accelerating Technologies for "everyday life" businesses, today launches Xplor Spot Connect, a new web app that reimagines day-to-day dry cleaning business management. Moving from Citrix to a browser-based web app and featuring an all-new UX/UI layer, Xplor Spot Connect vastly improves operations and drives efficiency, resulting in higher profitability for dry cleaning business owners.

Flagship features include faster employee onboarding, simple photo capture and note taking, and increased flexibility for consumers – such as dropping items off in a retail location and collecting at a locker later. Xplor Spot Connect also offers a consistent easy-to-use interface that creates a seamless experience for all employees, allowing customers to launch the web app from any browser on any device, whether desktop, laptop, mobile device or tablet, and use a touchscreen monitor or tablet for quicker processing.

This set of features and functionality not only results in increased efficiency and customer satisfaction, but profitability too. This launch comes at a crucial time for the dry cleaning industry, with the market currently experiencing changing demand due to shifts towards casual attire and hybrid working, and overall consolidation. As profits become increasingly vital, businesses need to improve day-to-day operations and spend less time on admin, while controlling costs – so they can focus on winning new customers.

As the best-in-class dry cleaning software that solves for almost any workflow, Xplor Spot strikes a critical balance between power and simplicity. It's the first-of-its-kind to use Microsoft's cutting-edge Blazor technology, providing a solid framework that will be supported for years to come. Additionally, enhanced security measures meet or exceed industry standards, providing a safe environment for consumer and business data.

"The launch of Xplor Spot Connect solidifies Xplor's position as a market leader for day-to-day dry cleaning business management by keeping customers at the heart of every decision we make," said Tom Beidle, CEO Personal Services at Xplor Technologies. "Xplor Spot Connect demonstrates our commitment to simplify, outpace, and future-proof the dry cleaning industry, helping our customers deliver both exceptional operations and experiences to their customers."

Ideal for medium sized to enterprise level dry-cleaning businesses in the U.S, Xplor Spot Connect is already in use in over 50 stores, and early adopter customers are highly satisfied. To learn more about Xplor Spot Connect watch the video, visit the website or contact the team.

About Xplor Technologies

Xplor Technologies is a global platform integrating SaaS solutions, embedded payments and Commerce Accelerating Technologies to help businesses succeed. Xplor provides enterprise-grade SaaS solutions for businesses in "everyday life" verticals: Childcare & Education; Fitness & Wellbeing, Field Services and Personal Services – and a global cloud-based payment processing platform.

With operations in North America, Australasia, Europe and the UK, Xplor serves over 78,000 businesses that processed over $31 billion in payments, in over 140 countries in 2021.

Xplor Spot is a leading provider of SaaS business management solutions for the dry cleaning and laundry industry and has helped thousands of businesses improve productivity and increase revenue.

To learn more visit www.xplortechnologies.com

SOURCE Xplor Technologies