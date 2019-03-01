XPO Logistics and Colfax Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Diamond Offshore Drilling and Big Lots to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) and Colfax Corp. (NYSE: CFX) will replace Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) and Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400, and Diamond Offshore Drilling and Big Lots will replace Maiden Holding Ltd. (NASD: MHLD) and Quorum Health Corp. (NYSE: QHC) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600. Diamond Offshore Drilling and Big Lots have market capitalizations more representative of the small-cap market space. Maiden Holding and Quorum Health are ranked near the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 18 to coincide with the March rebalance.

XPO Logistics provides transportation and logistics services. Headquartered in Greenwich, CT, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 (Global Industry Classification Standard) GICS Air Freight & Logistics Sub-Industry index.

Colfax provides fabrication technology in addition to air and gas handling products and services. Headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Industrial Machinery Sub-Industry index.

Diamond Offshore Drilling provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Drilling Sub-Industry index.

Big Lots is a community retailer. Headquartered in Columbus, OH, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS General Merchandise Stores Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – March 18, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED XPO Logistics Industrials Air Freight & Logistics

Colfax Industrials Industrial Machinery DELETED Diamond

Offshore Drilling Energy Oil & Gas Drilling

Big Lots Consumer Discretionary General Merchandise

Stores



S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – March 18, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Diamond

Offshore Drilling Energy Oil & Gas Drilling

Big Lots Consumer Discretionary General Merchandise

Stores DELETED Maiden Holdings Financials Reinsurance

Quorum Health Health Care Health Care Facilities

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

