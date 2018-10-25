XPO Workers In Cinnaminson, N.J. Vote To Join Teamsters Local 107

CINNAMINSON, N.J., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- By a 5-1 margin, drivers at XPO Logistics, Inc. in Cinnaminson, N.J. voted today to become members of Teamsters Local 107 in Philadelphia, becoming the latest group of workers to challenge the company's ongoing mistreatment of workers.

The workers won despite the company's vicious anti-worker campaign in which they used in-house union busters. The vote was 19 to 4. The drivers join their co-workers in Trenton, N.J.; King of Prussia, Pa.; Aurora, Ill.; Los Angeles, Calif.; Miami, Fla.; Laredo, TX; and North Haven, Conn. who have already voted to become Teamsters.

"The XPO workers in Cinnaminson are tired of the ongoing mistreatment, including the loss of work to subcontractors, and they know that by forming their union they can have a voice to challenge the company's actions," said Bill Hamilton, President of Local 107. "We will stand with these workers to help them win a contract that will improve their work lives."

Port, freight and warehouse workers at XPO are coming together across the country in their fight for a more secure future.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Galen Munroe, (202) 624-6911

gmunroe@teamster.org

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

