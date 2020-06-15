Xponential Fitness Debuts GO Online Workouts Across Eight Brands

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xponential Fitness, a curator of leading boutique fitness brands with over 1,500 studios open worldwide as of May 31, 2020, officially announced today the launch of its highly-anticipated platform called GO , which brings live and on-demand content across numerous boutique verticals to the masses. Brands within the Xponential Fitness portfolio include Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, AKT and STRIDE, all of which have a unique GO platform that can be accessed through the brand's individual apps.

"After almost a year of development and production at the newly established X-Studio in Irvine, we are excited to officially roll out premium digital offerings across all of our brands" said Garrett Marshall of Xponential Fitness. "The market is saturated with digital fitness options that provide great convenience. However we are confident GO will stand out from the crowd by being the first to match that convenience – and affordability – with an experience and the proven results that have been acquired over 19 years of these brands' existence and 1,500 locations."

GO gives users access to more than 1,700 pieces of content from the eight Xponential Fitness brands, as well as a handful of third-party content from partners like Aaptiv and HyperIce for under $30 a month. Designed by the same team of passionate education and fitness experts who develop Xponential's in-studio workouts and taught by master instructors known as X-Pros, the classes range from 10 to 90 minutes in length, and encompass all fitness levels, from beginner to advanced. Some classes require equipment, which can range from blocks or light weights for YogaSix GO to a stationary bike for CycleBar GO. New material is added every week along with a robust schedule of live classes.

"For consumers living a life on the go or seeking more variety in their fitness routine, GO is the perfect complement to any membership at one of our brick-and-mortar studios," said Marshall. "It also serves as a great way for the general public to maintain their health and fitness during these unprecedented times in which some people are nervous about jumping right back into the live studio experience."

GO subscriptions range from $19.99 to $29.99 a month per brand, and there will soon be an option to bundle all eight brands' GO subscriptions for a special rate. For more information about Xponential's digital offerings, visit www.xponential.com/go.

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS:

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness has built and curated a diversified platform of eight disruptive boutique fitness brands spanning across fitness and wellness verticals - including Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance, running and yoga. Currently, Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; and most recently, STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept. In 2020, Xponential launched its digital platform GO, which brings live and on-demand content from all of these premium concepts to the masses. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

Media contact: David Robertson, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Xponential Fitness

Related Links

www.xponential.com

