Xponential Fitness Launches EMERGE Program for Immunity Conditioning

IRVINE, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xponential Fitness, a curator of leading boutique fitness brands with over 1,500 studios open worldwide as of May 31, 2020, officially announced the launch of EMERGE, an eight-week immunity conditioning program that will benefit members using the expertise of three holistic health experts. EMERGE was developed by the team who created Xponential's online workout platform called GO. EMERGE will be available across all the brands within the Xponential Fitness portfolio including Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, AKT and STRIDE.

"The pandemic inspired us to develop EMERGE to ensure that our brands stay relevant to members who are gravitating to the digital experience at this time," said Garrett Marshall of Xponential Fitness. "Our customers care about performing at their best. They are going back to work, traveling, and seeing extended friends and family. They don't want to get sick. This program is aimed at those who want to influence their well-being holistically. "

EMERGE allows users to focus on three key areas of immune health: nutrition, mindfulness and recovery, and is included in the monthly subscription fee for GO, providing additional value to members who already have access to over 1700 pieces of content. Each of the eight weeks includes three days of 15 to 30 minute activities, which will then become evergreen offerings within the app. The content offerings are individually tailored towards reducing oxidative stress, avoiding immunosuppression, and improving respiratory wellness. The three focus areas are taught by experts who provide clear goals, expectations and success metrics. The experts include: Dr. Nancy Lin, PhD specializes in nutrition; Dr. Ashley Bittle, LCSW, PsyD, ABPP, with a specialty in mindfulness; and Dr. Ken Miller, FIT, CES, PES, with a specialty in recovery.

"Wellness is so much more than physical fitness, and while our class offerings across GO are incredible, our members deserve the best when it comes to holistic health," said Marshall. "We've enlisted these experts and developed EMERGE so that our members can come out of this pandemic stronger and feeling great about themselves."

GO subscriptions range from $19.99 to $29.99 a month per brand, and there will soon be an option to bundle all eight brands' GO subscriptions for a special rate. For more information about Xponential's digital offerings, visit www.xponential.com/go .

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS:

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness has built and curated a diversified platform of eight disruptive boutique fitness brands spanning across fitness and wellness verticals - including Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance, running and yoga. Currently, Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; and most recently, STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept. In 2020, Xponential launched its digital platform GO, which brings live and on-demand content from all of these premium concepts to the masses. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

