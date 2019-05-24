XPRIZE to Award $1 Million National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Bonus Prize on May 31st in Monaco

"As a mentor, I've been so impressed with the students' work ethic and determination despite being up against seemly impossible odds," says Danny Kim, Vice President and Director of VCS' AMSE Institute and team leader for Ocean Quest.

After making it to the semi-finals in the $7 million Ocean Discovery XPRIZE last year, the students pressed on and as finalists are now aiming to win the NOAA Bonus Prize. The students' drive and fortitude impressed not only their mentors, but also, the XPRIZE team.

"It has been incredible to see a team this young grow and become more confident in their abilities as the competition progressed, and to compete against seasoned professionals who have been working in ocean engineering for many years," says Dr. Jyotika Virmani, Executive Director of the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. "These young engineers and leaders have the ability to change the future for the better, making sure that our oceans are healthy, valued, and understood."

The winner will be announced Friday, May 31st at the Ocean Discovery XPRIZE Awards Ceremony in Monaco--where seven VCS students and three of the adult leaders will be in attendance, hoping to collect their prize and inspire young people everywhere.

