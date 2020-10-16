xQuant Named to 2020 IDC FinTech 100 Rankings

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- xQuant, a leading multiple-asset trade processing, portfolio management and risk analytics system and services provider for capital markets and investment management communities in China, announced that it has ranked No. 94 on the 2020 IDC FinTech 100 Rankings, one of the most comprehensive rankings in the financial services industry. It is the first time xQuant has been recognized among the leading 100 technology providers that supply the technological backbone of the global financial services industry, one in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide technology spending to exceed $577 billion (USD) by 2024.

Founded in Hangzhou in 2000, xQuant provides systems and services for multiple asset front-to-back trade processing, portfolio management and analytics, risk management, pricing and risk analytics, data management and services.

Data for the annual IDC FinTech Rankings is gathered from surveys completed by vendors, as well as original research and market analysis conducted by IDC Financial Insights. To view the complete list of 2020 IDC Rankings, click here.

SOURCE xQuant