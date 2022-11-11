XRS Beauty Hair Announces Extended Black Friday Sale Just in Time for the Holiday Season - Find Expertly Woven Wigs and Accessories for That Natural Look

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XRS Beauty is spreading the holiday cheer a little early this year with an extended Black Friday sale and contest. Running from November 15th through the 25th, the sale offers 52% off all products sitewide. In addition, XRS Beauty will pick a single lucky customer each day of the sale to receive a 100% refund.

Always setting the standard for excellence, XRS Beauty is a single-source global wig company that offers the widest variety of wigs anywhere, from lace front to 360 lace, full lace, closure, lace closures, and frontals. Each premium wig is guaranteed to be consistently exceptional, woven from all-natural hair that helps women look and feel absolutely stunning.

XRS Beauty wigs are tangle resistant, full of body, and blend perfectly to match each wearer's unique skin tone and hairline. Using only unprocessed Indian Remy human hair, each long-lasting wig is soft, supple, and luxurious. XRS Beauty carries a full line, including:

Clear Lace Wigs: New and improved version of a standard Pre-Plucked Swiss lace wigs, designed with 13x6 ear-to-ear clear Swiss lace to visibly melt into the scalp with a simulated hairline that blends completely.

Single Knot Wigs: Smaller in size, these are easier to bleach and give a more natural hairline appearance, while double knots give big volume, are very visible, and harder to bleach.

Wet & Wavy Wigs: One of the hottest fashion trends, Wet & Wavy Wigs are extremely versatile – styled straight, curly, or anywhere in between with minimal effort.

Colored Wigs: From blonde and brown to highlighted or ombre, XRS Beauty has a whole line of colored wigs created with the adventurous woman in mind. Dozens of shades of blonde, red, pink, burgundy, orange, blue, purple, and many more.

For information on new arrivals, free giveaways, and unique deals, subscribe online for XRS Beauty text messaging. Subscribers get another $60 off their next purchase.

For expert guides, tips, and hair trends, check out the XRS Beauty hair blog. And explore all the looks or watch how-to videos by joining the conversation on social media @XrsBeautyHair – Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok.

About XRS Beauty® Hair – Your Natural Hair Website

Founded in 2013, XRS Beauty is the top-rated, high-end brand that provides customers with the highest quality, 100% virgin human-hair wigs that look completely natural, require minimum prep, and consistently dazzle when worn. With unbeatable customer service and scores of rave reviews across social media, XRS Beauty is the go-to wig company for customers across the U.S., Europe, and Africa. Providing wigs for everyday use, special events, weddings, and more, XRS Beauty wigs use the latest technology like Clear Lace and Clean Hairlines to ensure a bio-natural look every time. Worn by a growing community of loyal customers, influencers, stylists, and staff alike, XRS Beauty is always up-to-date and on-trend. Explore the world of wig fashion and learn more at www.XRSBeautyHair.com.

