XS International, Inc. awarded Third Party Maintenance agreement with Premier

"XS International, Inc. is excited about performing on this group purchasing agreement. We are excited to work with Premier members and help them achieve savings on their enterprise network, server and storage maintenance contracts," stated Todd A. Bone, Founder & President of XSi.

XSi's Third Party Maintenance, Secondary Hardware and Services include 24x7xNBD (Next Business Day) or 24x7x4 (4-hour onsite) Maintenance Services by XSi's Team of Manufacturer Certified Engineers in Network Hardware including Cisco, Juniper, Riverbed, F5 & Extreme; Server Hardware including DELL, HPE, IBM and Lenovo; And, Storage Hardware including EMC, NetApp, HPE, IBM & HDS. XSi also provides IT Asset Management (ITAM) Services as well as New & Refurbished Hardware and SmartHands Services.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 165,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

ABOUT SUPPLIER

XS International, Inc. (XSi) is a leading Third Party Maintenance services firm as identified by Gartner Research, servicing over 40 Federal Agencies including DoD; Government Prime Contractors including the Top 5 Largest Primes; Global 2000 Companies including 156 of the Fortune 500. XSi has been in business for 29 years, has headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia and is ISO9001:2015 Certified.

