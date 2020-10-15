XSELL Technologies receives significant growth investment from Sageview Capital to support rapid expansion

XSELL Technologies announced today that it has received an equity investment from Sageview Capital, a growth equity firm Tweet this

XSELL's proprietary augmented intelligence platform drives exponential revenue growth and value by learning the behaviors of the top performing agents and delivering them at scale with precision, all in real time. The application of artificial intelligence with a human lens creates near immediate results, a clear path for continuous improvement, and outstanding outcomes for the customer and the company.

"The accelerated growth this investment fuels for XSELL is paramount at this moment in time. Business leaders are facing so many challenges today around how to grow and improve their businesses. There is a great deal of noise in the marketplace. We are demonstrating at XSELL that we can drive concrete and meaningful results with some of the world's most sophisticated and demanding clients amidst that noise," XSELL's CEO and Co-Founder Matt Coughlin commented. "Our relationship with Sageview gives us the opportunity to go further, faster by adding more world class talent in key areas like product, marketing and business development. The combination of their operational expertise and world class network across the Global 2000 were obvious differentiators that made Sageview the right partner for us."

Sageview invested in XSELL alongside other industry luminaries in health care and artificial intelligence. "Matt and the XSELL team are building one of the rare businesses that's displaying meteoric growth while also forging incredibly sticky customer relationships. We're thrilled that XSELL's leadership team chose to work with Sageview to fuel continued growth and achieve the company's full potential," said Jake Colognesi, Principal at Sageview Capital.

ABOUT SAGEVIEW CAPITAL

Sageview Capital LP is a private investment firm focused on providing growth capital to leading tech-enabled businesses. The firm's investments include 360insights, Aceable, Avalara, Brandwatch, CallRail, Demandbase, Drivewyze, Elastic Path, Ezoic, MetricStream, Pantheon, NAM, Rapid RTC, Reflexis Systems, Theatro, and Womply among others. The Firm was founded in 2006 and is led by co-founders Ned Gilhuly and Scott Stuart, as well as senior partner Dean Nelson. Since 2008, the Firm has deployed over $1 billion across 26 growth capital investments. Sageview has offices in Greenwich, Connecticut and Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.sageviewcapital.com.

Locke Lord LLP served as legal advisor to XSELL in connection with this transaction. Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP acted as legal advisor to Sageview.

Contact: Tracey Tennyson, 612-242-6712, [email protected]

SOURCE XSELL Technologies

Related Links

https://xselltechnologies.com

