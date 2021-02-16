XSi Expands Commitment to Professional Services: Data Center Relocations & SmartHands

XSi invests to improve offerings for Data Center Relocations, enterprise/EUC hardware SmartHands & IMAC services. Tweet this

"Larger and more complex projects also necessitate greater skill in project management and communications," offered David Rogoveanu, XSi Director of Professional Services. "We're now perfectly poised to handle relocations or SmartHands with the resources and methods critical to ensuring smooth hardware transitions and the highest levels of client satisfaction for even the most complicated projects," stated Rogoveanu.

About XSi Data Center Relocations

XSi's Data Center Relocations subject matter experts have 20+ years' experience conducting relocations of all sizes, varying levels of complexity and/or security – including direct support for security-sensitive federal agencies and transportation methods. In addition, TS-cleared (Top Secret) on-site technicians are available by request. XSi provides complete, end-to-end Data Center Relocations, including consulting, project management, planning, physical transportation and de-install/reinstall services. XSi's service is entirely scalable for very small up to highly-complex, multi-site relocations, including consolidation outcomes. Click here to read more.

About XSi SmartHands & IMAC

XSi provides SmartHands & IMAC (Installs, Moves, Adds, Changes) for clients needing on-demand and on-site technical (globally-deployed) expertise for enterprise IT and EUC hardware projects. Whether long-term, short-term, multi-site and complex or a single project, this XSi service frees up internal staff, ensures deadlines are met and ensures the right level of technical expertise is assigned to each task – an overall wiser use of technical labor. Click here to read more.

About XSi

Founded in 1990 and recognized by Gartner, XSi helps companies deploy a hybrid hardware support model to save important hardware operating expense budget dollars. As an Independent Hardware Support Provider (an industry also known as Third Party Maintenance), XSi provides hardware support options for networking hardware, servers and data storage assets. In addition to servicing enterprise accounts, it also supports Systems Integrators and federal agencies (XSi is ISO9001:2015 Certified for Product Resale, meets SAE AS5553 Standards, currently supports 42 federal agencies and all of the Top 10 Federal Systems Integrators). XSi encourages interested parties to follow its business profile at LinkedIn for weekly blog postings from its Subject Matter Expert team.

SOURCE XSi (XS International)

Related Links

https://www.xsnet.com

