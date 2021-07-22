XSi Expands Geographies Served for Expanding IT Lifecycle Service Suite

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XSi (XS International) is extremely honored to announce that it has added to its staff of professional services experts to provide a suite of IT lifecycle services to additional global geographies. It's IT lifecycle services suite includes IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), SmartHands/IMAC, Enterprise IT hardware maintenance and data center relocation services. XSi's geographic coverage has expanded to now include all of the following: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), Latin America and APAC (Asia, Pacific countries).

XSi IT Lifecycle Services

The company is delighted to share it has hired Daniel Amarei (Chicago-based) and Kiera Walker (UK-based) to help service these geographies, but also to manage the needs of a growing base of multi-national clients.

"In addition to our independent IT hardware maintenance service, we're proud to be expanding globally and, at the same time, growing our global footprint for these Professional Services," stated Todd Bone, XSi President & Founder. "Our growing reach to provide global hardware maintenance, global ITAD, global SmartHands/IMAC and global relocations is only possible with the addition of experts such as Dan and Kiera. They are both known and respected 'rock stars' in their areas of expertise," added Bone.

Daniel Amarei, Vice President, Professional Services

Daniel joins XSi following an impressive consulting and IT lifecycle services career in professional services for data center and End-User Compute hardware for global clients. In addition to having started several successful IT businesses, Dan's expertise centers around IT projects throughout the lifecycle of hardware, which often include: Smart Hands (or Remote Hands), IMAC (Installs, Moves, Adds, Changes) services, IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), data center relocations and IT staff augmentation services. A master of project leadership and building global networks of IT expertise, Dan's past employment experiences include PyonTech, Curvature and Data Center Solutions, two of these he founded and grew into successful and renowned providers of IT lifecycle services serving Global 2000 businesses and federal agencies. At XSi, Daniel will lead Professional Services sales, as well as service delivery for these project-based services.

Kiera Walker, Director, Professional Services in EMEA & APAC

Kiera joins XSi following IT lifecycle service careers at Curvature and SMS Systems Maintenance Services. A multi-skilled IT services management professional, with a proven track record of providing IT service solutions, from pre-sales through delivery, Kiera's past clients have often been multi-country and spanning numerous time zones, which she manages to perfection. With a passion for working with people from all diversities, industry and professional levels, she delights in both service and learning within a client-focused, fast-pace environment. At XSi, she'll be leading the growth of Professional Services throughout EMEA and APAC. These services will include: IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), Data Center Relocations and IMAC/Smart Hands.

"We're now offering a globally available and 100% customizable suite of IT lifecycle services," offered Daniel Amarei, XSi, VP of Professional Services. "From tech installation all the way through to when clients define 'end of useful life,' we can help! In the coming months, look for additional services we'll be adding to further our abilities to serve an ever-evolving IT marketplace. Our clients want responsive, simple-to-deploy, but well-planned solutions for common burdens throughout the lifecycles of their IT infrastructure. That's where we shine!" added Amarei.

About XSi

Founded in 1990 and recognized by Gartner, XSi helps companies with their IT Lifecycle Services and Support. Services begin with the installation of new technology as well as de-installation, moving, consolidating, onsite disk wiping & destruction, IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) of legacy equipment, including resale or recycling. In addition, XSi provides lower-cost, Third Party Hardware Maintenance for installed models and extends the life of legacy, enterprise-brand servers, storage, network hardware and other devices, including UPS systems and supercomputers. XSi sells to federal agencies, System Integrators, Global 2000 Enterprises, OEMs, distributors, channel clients and partners. XSi is ISO9001:2015 Certified, with additional certifications soon to be announced. XSi encourages interested parties to follow its business profile at LinkedIn for weekly blog postings from its Subject Matter Expert team.

